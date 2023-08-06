Valorant Episode 5 Act 2: How to copy the Crosshair settings of Spectating players – Sportskeeda









The newest Act of Valorant is all set to kick off on August 23, a day after Episode 5 Act 1’s competitive queue ends. Act 2 will mark the beginning of a new competitive ladder, resetting all players’ ranks. It will also introduce a new Battle Pass and premium weapon collection for players to spoil themselves.

Alongside the new Battle Pass, theme, and collections, Patch 5.04 will also introduce some interesting changes to the crosshair system. This will allow players to create more personalized crosshair instances, making it easier to aim and be good with crosshair placement.

One will now be able to copy the crosshair profile of the player they are spectating, using just a text command. This will solve the nuisance of having to ask for a player’s settings or copy each value individually.

Patch 5.04 will mark the beginning of Episode 5 Act 2, starting August 23 at an undisclosed PDT. Riot Games announced the maintenance period to be commencing on August 23 at 14 PDT, following which an update will be made available to players.

Crosshair plays an integral role in the game as it fuels a player’s firepower. Utilities play an important role, but securing important kills is equally necessary to win rounds in Valorant. Using a decent crosshair lets a player aim more easily and pick headshots more easily.

With Valorant’s versatile crosshair system, players can easily create a crosshair that best suits their needs. Patch 5.04 adds further options that players can utilize to ease the process of finding the best crosshair for themselves. Crosshair preferences usually vary from player to player.

One of the best features patch 5.04 will add is the ability to copy a spectated player’s crosshair profile. All one needs is an in-game text command to copy the crosshair profile of the player they are spectating.

Note that one will need to spectate the player whose profile is to be copied. Spectating the wrong player while using the command will save an undesired crosshair profile instead.

To copy the spectated player’s profile, one has to type “/crosshair copy” or “/cc” in the in-game chat. This will instantly copy the desired crosshair profile that one can choose to use from the settings.

Previously, Valorant featured a limit of 10 crosshair profiles per account. That said, patch 5.04 will increase the limit to 15 profiles, letting players experiment as much as they want.

Patch 5.04 introduces the freedom to choose any color for one’s crosshair in Valorant. Players can choose the “Custom” option from the dropdown list of colors and enter the Hex-Code of the color they desire.

In addition, players will be able to tweak the horizontal and vertical lines of their crosshair independently. To do so, navigate to Settings > Crosshair > Primary or Aim Down Sights > Inner/Outer Length and disable the middle ‘chain’ icon to enable independent tuning.

Valorant’s upcoming Act will reflect the Champions 2022 aura, adding in several elements to remind players of the grand event. However, Episode 5 Act 2 is expected to be quite bland in terms of content.

Quick Links

Be the first one to comment on this story

source







