iPhone 15 Pro may launch in September with these 5 exciting upgrades – HT Tech

The waiting time for the iPhone 15 launch is shrinking! While observing the trend of iPhone flagship launches in the past, the iPhone 15 lineup is also expected to launch in September. iPhone 15 has been much speculated about even before the launch of the iPhone 14 series, but as we are nearing the launch, the rumours are getting more and more exciting. What are these new upgrades that iPhone fans should be excited about? Usually, the Pro models receive some exclusive features to justify their price, and the same case is expected from the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max too. Here are 5 exciting features that will let iPhone 15 Pro models steal the spotlight.

1. A17 Bionic Chip: Powerful chipset is what Apple brings every year. Last year, the iPhone 14 Pro models got an upgrade to the A16 Bionic chipset. This year, Apple is expected to bring the A17 Bionic chip for iPhone 15 Pro models. It is expected to be the fastest in the world.

2. Titanium Frame: iPhone 15 Pro models are expected to get a titanium frame for the first time while replacing the stainless steel frame.

3. USB-C Port with Thunderbolt: So far, several leaks have almost confirmed that iPhone 15 series will feature a USB-C port. However, the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max are even tipped to get a Thunderbolt port that enables live 4K Thunderbolt output too.

4. Action Button: Apple reportedly intends to bring changes in the Mute switch, rumoured as the “Action button” with iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max. As per several rumours, the new mute button will replace the current mute switch and will enable additional features. Reports say that it will be fully customisable just like Apple Watch Ultra.

5. Additional RAM: As per Taiwanese research firm TrendForce, iPhone 15 Pro Models may get a boost to 8GB RAM instead of 6GB RAM.

Apart from these, the top-end iPhone 15 Pro Max is expected to get a periscope telephoto lens with 5-6 times optical zoom. Moreover, it may get a Sony IMX903 camera sensor which is almost an inch in size. Some leaks also suggest that iPhone 15 Pro models may feature thinner bezels than before. However, as the launch date draws near, you can expect some more details to pour in.

