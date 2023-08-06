China’s top prosecuting body issues NFT warnings, guidance – Forkast News









The Supreme People’s Procuratorate of China, the country’s leading legal agency, issued a series of warnings and opinions on Monday about non-fungible tokens (NFTs), highlighting the risks posed by the country’s NFT markets, noting new legislation is needed for the emerging asset class, and stating NFTs share some attributes of virtual properties.

