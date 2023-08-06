Amazon offering refurbished Kindle including Kindle Oasis for a … – Good e-Reader









Good e-Reader

April 17, 2023 By Sovan Mandal



Another day and another round of Kindle sales are occuring, however these are certified refurbished Kindle devices. Prices are quite on the lower side too, even by refurbed standards. Take for instance the new 6.8-inch Kindle Paperwhite that is on offer now for $89.99. This applies to the model with 8 GB of storage, which normally sells for $139.99 while the refurbished version of the same usually stands at $124.99. Then there is the Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition on sale too for $125.99. Refurbed version of the same usually sells for $169.99. Brand new versions of it will set you back $189.99.

Lastly, there is also the Kindle Oasis that is also on sale this time, with the Kindle Oasis 3 now selling for $169.99. That again is quite a hefty discount considering that refurbished units of the Kindle Oasis usually sell for $209.99. Opting for a brand-new model will cost $249.99, which again might sound quite a bit on the higher side considering its outdated status. It was in late-2017 that the present gen Kindle Oasis was first introduced, with only a cosmetically enhanced model launched in 2019. As such, opting for a brand-new Kindle Oasis that essentially dates back more than half a decade makes little sense.

Further, there are a few used Kindle Oasis covers also available to pick up from Amazon Warehouse. Fabric covers are available to buy for less than $12 while leather covers can be bought for less than $15. Similarly, there are a few covers available for the Kindle Paperwhite as well, with fabric and leather covers for the same available for less than $10. Those who’d like something different can opt for cork covers which sell for less than $15.

Apart from the relatively low upfront cost, another reason to opt for the above deal is the 1-year warranty Amazon is offering on the Kindle models, something that it provides for brand-new models as well. Many have also stated that the refurbished Kindles they received are almost like new. All of this makes opting for the refurbished Kindle models quite a safe bet.

With a keen interest in tech, I make it a point to keep myself updated on the latest developments in technology and gadgets. That includes smartphones or tablet devices but stretches to even AI and self-driven automobiles, the latter being my latest fad. Besides writing, I like watching videos, reading, listening to music, or experimenting with different recipes. The motion picture is another aspect that interests me a lot, and I’ll likely make a film sometime in the future.

Filed Under: Amazon Kindle News

source







