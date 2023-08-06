'Ted Lasso' Season 3 Release Schedule on Apple TV+: When Do … – Town & Country









AFC Richmond is finally back!

After a long hiatus,

Ted Lasso is finally back with season three. Season three, star Brett Goldstein teased to Town & Country, is "big stakes." He said the season "feels like a movie." This season, according to Apple TV+ "Things seem to be falling apart both on and off the pitch, but Team Lasso is set to give it their best shot anyway."

It’s unclear if season three of Ted Lasso will be the show’s last, as the show was long planned to have a three-season arc.

"This is the end of this story that we wanted to tell, that we were hoping to tell, that we loved to tell. The fact that folks will want more and are curious beyond more than what they don’t even know yet—that being Season 3—it’s flattering. Maybe by May 31, once all 12 episodes of the season [have been released], they’re like, ‘Man, you know what, we get it, we’re fine. We don’t need anymore, we got it.’ But until that time comes, I will appreciate the curiosity beyond what we’ve come up with so far," Sudeikis told Deadline.

There will be twelve episodes in the third season of Ted Lasso, and the episodes will drop weekly on Wednesdays on Apple TV+. Typically, Apple TV+ releases shows at midnight eastern time.

Here’s the release schedule for Ted Lasso season three:



