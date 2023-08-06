Amazon Prime Video New Releases: January 2023 – Den of Geek









Den of Geek

Ad

Here's everything coming to Prime Video and Freevee in January 2023 including Hunters season 2!

As the calendar flips over to 2023, Prime Video is attempting to start a new year on the right track with fresh seasons of some major originals.

Prime Videos’ list of new releases for January 2023 is highlighted by Hunters season 2 on Jan. 13. The first season of Hunters was set in 1977 and followed young Jonah Heidelbaum’s (Logan Lerman) introduction to a world of Nazi-hunting. After a lengthy wait for season 2, the fresh (and final) batch of episodes will find Jonah and friends venturing to South American to take out none other than Adolf Hitler, himself.

While Nazi-hunting undoubtedly takes up a lot of streaming space, two other Amazon original series of note arrive in January. The Rig, a supernatural thriller set on a Scottish oil rig, premieres Jan. 6. That will be followed by season 2 of fantasy role-playing animated series The Legend of Vox Machina on Jan. 20.

The action comedy Shotgun Wedding leads Prime Video’s movie options this month on Jan. 27. Before that there are several library titles to begin the year with Rosemary’s Baby, Election, and all the Indiana Jones movies arriving on Jan. 1.

Ad

Ad – content continues below

Here is everything else coming to Amazon Prime Video and Freevee this month. Amazon Originals are accompanied by an asterisk.

January 1

Dharma & Greg S1-5 (1997)

Invader Zim (2002)

Nella the Princess Knight (2017)

Shimmer and Shine (2015)

12 O’Clock High S1-3 (1964)

50/50 (2011)

A.I. Artificial Intelligence (2001)

After Earth (2013)

Akeelah And The Bee (2006)

Ali (2001)

Antwone Fisher (2003)

Are We There Yet? (2005)

Baby Boy (2001)

Barbershop 2: Back in Business (2004)

Beauty Shop (2005)

Black Dynamite (1980)

Blankman (1994)

Blue Chips (1994)

Breakdown (1997)

Breakin’ All The Rules (2004)

Broken City (2013)

Brown Sugar (2002)

Clue (2011)

Despicable Me (2010)

Despicable Me 2 (2013)

Downsizing (2017)

El Dorado (1967)

El Mariachi (1993)

Election (1999)

Employee Of The Month (2006)

Europa Report (2013)

Failure to Launch (2006)

Forces Of Nature (1999)

Frankie & Alice (2014)

Friday the 13th (1980)

Gamer (2009)

God’s Not Dead (2014)

Guess Who (2005)

Harold and Maude (1971)

Higher Learning (1995)

Home for the Holidays (1995)

I Am Not Your Negro (2017)

If Beale Street Could Talk (2018)

In My Country (2005)

In The Heat Of The Night (1967)

Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008)

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989)

Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981)

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984)

Jesse Stone: Death in Paradise (2006)

Jesse Stone: Night Passage (2006)

Jesse Stone: Sea Change (2007)

Jesse Stone: Stone Cold (2007)

Juliet, Naked (2018)

Just Wright (2010)

Love the Coopers (2017)

Mad Love (2002)

Mean Creek (2004)

Mission: Impossible (1996)

Mission: Impossible II (2000)

Mision: Impossible III (2006)

Mission: Impossible IV – Ghost Protocol (2011)

Mississippi Burning (1988)

Mo’ Money (1992)

Money Train (1995)

Mr. 3000 (2004)

Muscle Shoals (2013)

O Brother, Where Art Thou? (2001)

Paranormal Activity 2 (2010)

Paranormal Activity 3 (2011)

Paranormal Activity 4 (2012)

Paycheck (2003)

Poetic Justice (1993)

Private Parts (1997)

Rec (2007)

Rec 2 (2009)

Rec 3: Genesis (2012)

Red Dawn (1984)

Rejoice and Shout (2011)

Rosemary’s Baby (1968)

School Daze (1988)

Serpico (1973)

She Hate Me (2004)

Six Degrees of Separation (1993)

Sorry To Bother You (2018)

Tangerine (2015)

The Amityville Horror (1979)

The Big Wedding (2013)

The Brady Bunch Movie (1995)

The Butler (2013)

The Devil’s Backbone (2001)

The Duchess (2008)

The Foot Fist Way (2008)

The Gospel According To Andre (2018)

The Love Guru (2008)

The Peacemaker (1997)

The Running Man (1987)

The Sons of Katie Elder (1965)

The Two Jakes (1990)

Three Can Play That Game (2007)

To Sir, With Love (1967)

True Grit (1969)

Walking Tall (2004)

Whiskey Tango Foxtrot (2016)

Witness (1985)

You Got Served (2004)

January 3

Endeavour S8 (2022)

Honk for Jesus, Save Your Soul (2022)

January 6

*Cosmic Love France (2023)

*The Rig (2023)

Jurassic World Dominion (2022)

January 8

The Winter Palace (2022)

January 10

Snitch (2013)

Ad

Ad – content continues below

January 13

*Hunters S2 (2023)

*The Test S2 (2023)

Get the best of Den of Geek delivered right to your inbox!

January 15

The Steve Harvey Show S1-6 (1996)

An Officer and a Gentleman (1982)

Man Who Shot Liberty Valance (1962)

Road Trip (2000)

January 17

Vengeance (2022)

January 20

*The Legend of Vox Machina S2 (2023)

January 21

Hercules (2014)

January 27

The King’s Speech (2010)

*Shotgun Wedding (2023)

Ad

Ad – content continues below

January 31

*Nate Bargatze: Hello World (2023)

Orphan: First Kill (2022)

January 1

Nova Vita S1 (2021)

Wagon Train S1-5 (1957)

Battleship (2012)

Bill & Ted Face the Music (2020)

Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey (1991)

Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure (1989)

Booksmart (2019)

City of God (2002)

Click (2006)

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs (2009)

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2 (2013)

Contraband (2012)

Four Kids and It (2020)

Freaky (2020)

Fried Green Tomatoes (1991)

Get Him to the Greek (2010)

Grown Ups 2 (2013)

How to Train Your Dragon (2010)

Identity Thief (2013)

Jumanji (1995)

Let Him Go (2020)

Lincoln (2012)

Little Fockers (2010)

Machine Gun Preacher (2011)

Man of the House (2005)

Me Your Madness (2021)

Meet the Fockers (2004)

Meet the Parents (2000)

Monte Carlo (2011)

Morgan (2016)

Morning Glory (2010)

Nerve (2016)

Office Space (1999)

Out of Sight (1998)

Passengers (2016)

Peeples (2013)

Planet 51 (2009)

Red Sparrow (2018)

Shark Tale (2004)

Source Code (2011)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2014)

The American (2010)

The Call (2013)

The Croods (2013)

The Darkest Minds (2018)

The Devil Wears Prada (2006)

The Family That Preys (2008)

The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy (2005)

The Hot Chick (2002)

The Night Before (1988)

The Purge (2013)

The Smurfs (2011)

The Smurfs 2 (2013)

Think Like a Man (2012)

This Is the End (2013)

Tombstone (1993)

Unstoppable (2010)

Widows (2018)

Zombieland (2009)

January 6

Black and Blue (2019)

Power Rangers (2017)

January 23

*Judy Justice S2 (2022) – Winter Premiere

January 31

Killing Them Softly (2012)

Ad

Comment:

Written by

Alec Bojalad |

TV Editor at Den of Geek and Television Critics Association member. Based in Cleveland, Ohio. Very upset about various sporting events.

Ad – content continues below

Ad

The Den of Geek quarterly magazine is packed with exclusive features, interviews, previews and deep dives into geek culture.

Get the best of Den of Geek delivered right to your inbox!

source







