Amazon's versatile Fire HD 10 tablet is almost an impulse buy with … – Android Police









Stream, video chat, and more with Amazon’s budget-friendly tablet

When it comes to the basics, the Amazon Fire HD 10 is an excellent choice for those looking to grab a cheap yet versatile tablet. It does offer a bit more power over its predecessors and works well as a mobile streaming device thanks to its Full HD 1080p 10.1-inch display. As a home tablet, it’s the best option you can go with for the price.

Amazon Fire tablets may not be the most powerful devices on the market, but what they lack in hardware compared to other Android tablets, they more than makeup for in versatility. The Amazon Appstore offers access to plenty of your favorite apps, including streaming services like Disney+ and social media apps like Facebook or TikTok, and with Microsoft Office in the mix, they allow for a good balance of use for both work and play. At the discounted price of $90, the Fire HD 10 is a great choice for those in need of a cheap yet capable tablet.

Amazon's Fire HD 10 is one of those tablets that does a lot well, but is more geared towards users who just need a simple device to use around the house. Whether you're hoping to catch the latest episodes of The Mandalorian on Disney+, catch up with friends and family over video chats, let your kids play some Roblox in their spare time, or listen through your latest playlist on Spotify, it has enough power under the hood with an octa-core processor and 3GB of RAM to handle it all responsively. This an important improvement compared to previous generations, especially if you're someone who keeps multiple apps open and running at the same time – which you probably will thanks to the new split screen feature.

Speaking of apps, the Amazon Appstore features almost all the major apps and services you'll be using on a day-to-day basis – almost all of them. The main downside to the Fire HD 10 is the exclusion of Google Play support out of the box. While it's not the end of the world thanks to the sheer amount of apps on the Amazon Appstore, this can restrict users who prefer to use Gmail, YouTube, and other Google apps. However, you can install the Google Play Store on Fire Tablets pretty easily to circumvent this problem.

Barring that issue, what really helps bump the Fire HD 10 to a worthy buy for those looking for a great home tablet on a budget is the screen. The 10.1-inch Full HD screen is both vibrant and clear, making it a great upgrade over your smartphone if you're someone who enjoys streaming, gaming, or video chatting. Backed by a respectable 12-hour battery life, you'll have plenty of juice to take full advantage of the increased fidelity, so long streaming sessions or overnight video calls won't be an issue.

All of this comes at a great price of just $90, a hefty 40% off the already budget-conscious $150 price tag. So if you're looking to save some money but still want a good all-around tablet for home use, then Amazon's Fire HD 10 is an excellent buy for the price.

Troy Fleming is a Deals Writer for Android Police who has worked in the eCommerce industry for over 10 years. In those years, he has gained extensive knowledge in how retailers think when it comes to sales and pricing, and has since redirected his focus towards writing to use his expertise to help others find great deals on everything from gaming gear to phones and all other forms of hardware.

When he’s not scouring the net for savings, Troy loves spending time with his wife and son, working on leather crafting, traveling and hiking around Colorado, practicing his archery skills, listening to his favorite music, or casually getting stomped in For Honor.

