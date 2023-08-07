“Home Alone” Films Removed From Disney+ (US) – What's On … – What's On Disney Plus









It’s the start of a brand new month, and that means, unfortunately, some titles from Disney+ are removed in the United States due to contracts made before Disney purchased 20th Century Fox.

And unfortunately, this is no April Fools, as “Home Alone”, “Home Alone 2: Lost In New York”, and “Home Alone 3” have been removed from Disney+ in the United States and are now available on Starz.

It’s unknown how long these films will be available on Starz, but the films will return once they’ve completed their contract. This isn’t uncommon for films to be removed from Disney+, and this has been happening since it launched in 2019.

“Home Alone,” tells the story of eight-year-old Kevin, who is accidentally left behind when his family leaves for France. At first, he is happy to be in charge, but when thieves try to break into his home, he tries to put up a fight. It stars Macaulay Culkin, Joe Pesci and Daniel Stern.



The good news is that “Home Alone 4”, “Home Alone: The Holiday Heist”, and the Disney+ Original film, “Home Sweet Home Alone”, are still available on the platform in the US. Internationally, all of the “Home Alone” films are still available to stream on Disney+.

While these older films might not be hugely popular at this time of year, during the holiday period, “Home Alone” is one of the most watched films on Disney+, so it will be a huge blow for Disney+ not to have these films later in the year.

What do you think of the “Home Alone” films being removed from Disney+? Let us know on social media!



