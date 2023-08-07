Record Apple 14 Pro Sales Changed Apple iPhone 15 Release Decision – Gizchina.com









Apple is ready to introduce its best-ever Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max later this year. The company is gearing up its processes to complete them before the iPhone 15 release date. Yet, we are waiting for more details about the next flagship iPhone Ultra. The latest iPhone 15 rumors suggest that the company has discussed adding the higher-end iPhone to its smartphone list.

But it is not the most rumored iPhone 15 Ultra. Rather it is expected to be iPhone 16 Ultra, which we can summarize from the latest developments. Famous leakers, including Mark Gurman of Bloomberg, have repeatedly confirmed the launch of the iPhone 15 Ultra instead of the iPhone 15 Pro. Gurman explains,

“Instead of renaming the Pro Max ‘the Ultra,’ Apple could add an even higher-end iPhone above both Pro models. Internally, the company has discussed doing just that — potentially in time for the 2024 iPhone release.”

This is a surprise change for everybody, as the previous iPhone 15 rumors suggest that the iPhone 15 Ultra will have higher functionality than the iPhone 15 Pro max. The 14 Pro sales data also hint about future more expensive Apple flagship devices. In a nutshell, the company is thinking of increasing the prices of its flagship three times.

Mr. Gurman says,

“That could certainly drive up prices, but consumers would need a reason to upgrade. At this point, it’s unclear how that top-of-the-line model would be different, but it will probably offer further camera improvements, a faster chip and perhaps an even larger display. There also may be more future-forward features, such as finally dropping the charging port.”



Last week, Tim Cook commented on the Q1 earning of Apple and said,

“The iPhone has become so integral into people’s lives. It contains their contacts and their health information and their banking information and their smart home and so many different parts of their lives, their payment vehicle and – for many people. And so I think people are willing to really stretch to get the best they can afford in that category…”

Considering this, Gurman’s claim seems correct; the company will keep its 2023 lineup unchanged. However, the 2024 lineup will come with iPhone 16 Ultra, which would help create a bloated range. Rumors suggest that the iPhone plus series will not survive and the SE edition will be scrapped.

This all depends on the sales that must increase for the survival of SE and Plus models. This is a radical shift in Apple iPhone 15 release strategy. The shift in strategy might be the shocking sales of the iPhone 14 Pro. The iPhone Ultra will surely ask for more money for its exciting features.

Apple has been following a strict schedule for the release of its flagship devices. The Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max will release in mid-September, probably a week later than its announcement. We can expect the next flagship on September 22nd, 2023.

Since Apple has been rumored to change the release of its highly marketed Apple iPhone Ultra, let’s look forward to something new, probably a rumor that will happen anytime soon. We are very excited to cover more about this phone, either rumors or an official announcement.

Apple marketed the next Pro Max as The Ultra, and rumors suggest a bit more of a conventional design. For instance, it will have conventional clickable power and volume buttons. However, there are also voices of buttonless design, which, so far, will not happen in the next Apple device.

There will also be an Apple’s A17 Biconic chip, titanium frame, periscope telephoto camera technology, 8GB RAM, and more. Rumors are all over the internet; therefore, we need an official announcement from the company to believe in.

