Microsoft's Windows 10 22H2 shipment is almost ready as ISO download links are spotted – Neowin

Microsoft began rolling out its Windows 11, version 22H2 feature update last month. In case you missed it, you can read all about 22H2 and what’s new in it in these articles here. Now that Windows 11 is out of the way, Microsoft is now preparing to release the 22H2 feature update for Windows 10 as well.

First spotted back in June, the Redmond giant confirmed during the Windows 11 2022 update rollout that the one for Windows 10 is also heading out soon. According to the company, we should see the rollout happening in October itself. Naturally, that would mean internally the company is preparing to deploy it to its servers soon and as such, ISO download links have already been spotted.

Similar to what happened ahead of the Windows 11 22H2 release, two ISO links for Windows 10 22H2 have been spotted on the TechBench dump website.



While one can not download the 2022 update yet since the links aren’t live, their presence confirms the general availability (GA) rollout of the 22H2 feature update for Windows 10 is quite close. In the case of Windows 11, the links were added just a few days ahead of the release itself.

In terms of what to expect, Microsoft has suggested a “scoped” set of features are coming, though do not expect anything absolutely out of the ordinary. If you can’t wait for Microsoft, you can upgrade to Windows 10 22H2 today by following our guide.

