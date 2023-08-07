Roblox Strongman Simulator: How to Level Up Fast – Gameskinny









Follow all the steps listed in this guide to learn how to level up fast in Roblox Strongman Simulator.

Strongman Simulator is a gym simulator in Roblox that allows players to earn strength and energy points to traverse different areas. Players need to pull different items and do squats at the gym in order to level up. This guide will show you how to level up fast in Roblox Strongman Simulator.

In order to pull heavier items you will need to spend the earned energy at the gym, doing squats with barbells. After that your level will increase and you can move even more items. The right strategy here is very important, so don’t waste your time and follow our guide.

The first area has a number of lightweight items that you need to pull, so follow these steps:

Repeat steps 7 and 8 as many times as you need in order to reach 50 Strength and 3K Energy. Now you can enter the next area.

This next area requires you to gain 100 Strength, so follow these steps:

If you managed to do all this, you should have enough strength points to move to the next area.

In order to enter the next area, you need to remove the Fryer from the wall that blocks the entrance to the area. But for now the Fryer is a bit too heavy for you, so follow these steps to get stronger quickly:

Now you can remove the Fryer from the wall and move on to the next area.

Here you can buy your first pets that will help you move even bigger things. But first you need to do the following:

When you pull the Arcade away from the wall, it will open the entrance to the next area.

This area will allow you to finally pull multiple types of items simultaneously. You will also make a huge leap in your level, so do the following:

Once the Drawbridge is pulled down, you can follow the path to the next area.

This is the final and the last area that has the heaviest items to pull. If you follow these steps, then you should be able to reach max level:

That’s it, the Mega Tank is the max level. You can also use the Rebirth mechanic that will restart your whole game, after which you will gain levels much faster. The more rebirths you have the faster you can level up.

That’s everything you need to know on how to level up fast in Roblox Strongman Simulator. Also, be sure to check out other Roblox related articles on our dedicated hub page.

Sergey has been a freelancer in the video games industry for more than five years, writing for various publications around the world. His favorite games are MtG, Dark Souls, Diablo, and Divinity: Original Sin.

© 2023 GameSkinny

source







