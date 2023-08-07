Netflix's Cheaper Ad-Supported Plan Now Available on Apple TV – MacRumors









Netflix this week brought its more affordable ad-supported plan to the Apple TV, which means subscribers who have the cheaper plan can now watch content through their set-top boxes from Apple.



When Netflix launched its ad-supported plan back in November, it did not work on the ‌Apple TV‌. Netflix at the time said that support for the plan would be “coming soon,” with access to Netflix on the ‌Apple TV‌ limited to the more expensive Basic, Standard, and Premium plans.

As noted by TechCrunch, a Reddit user noticed that the Basic with Ads plan was available on the latest version of the Netflix app on the ‌Apple TV‌, and Netflix confirmed that the ad-supported tier is now on tvOS.

The Netflix Basic with Ads plan is priced at $6.99 per month, $3 cheaper than the Basic $9.99 per month plan with no ads. The ads range in length from 15 to 30 seconds, and there are four to five minutes of ads per hour.

