What is Kindle Unlimited? – Good Housekeeping uk

The Amazon subscription service for readers explained

So, you’ve just got a

new Kindle to help you read more in 2023 and we’re sure you’ve noticed offers for Amazon’s Kindle Unlimited service while browsing for books online. If you’re not sure exactly what Kindle Unlimited is, we’re here to explain. For some readers, it’s the ideal way to read more on a Kindle (or any other compatible device like your smartphone or iPad ), but it may not be a perfect option for all users. That all depends on what you like to read and how much you read each month.

As a subscription service, it feels accurate to describe Kindle Unlimited as Amazon’s “Netflix for books”. But, in reality, it’s closer to an electronic library that gives bookworms access to over a million Kindle books. It’s not only ebooks that are included, as you can also read magazines, graphic novels and audiobooks too. The key thing to note is that you don’t “buy” the books with Kindle Unlimited, you “borrow” them instead. The service allows you to borrow up to 10 titles at any one time.

Kindle Unlimited typically costs £7.99 but or a 30-day free trial for new customers. If you’re intrigued, now’s a perfect time to try it out.



Launched back in 2014, Kindle Unlimited allows you to access millions of ebooks, thousands of audiobooks and select magazine subscriptions (including ) from any compatible device, meaning you can use it without a Kindle if you want to. You can read any of the titles on any Amazon Kindle device or any phone or tablet with the Kindle app installed. As mentioned above, you can borrow up to 10 titles at once before returning them to loan more.

You’ll notice that eligible books will have a button saying “Read for £0.00” on their Amazon page – click this to add the book to your list of borrowed titles. It’ll be available on all devices where you’re logged in through the Kindle app. You can then manage all the Kindle Unlimited titles that you are borrowing within your Amazon account.

This is the easy bit – if you’re convinced and you want to sign up just and click the big yellow button that’ll say something like “Sign in to view offers”, “Join Kindle Unlimited” or “Start your free trial”.

We know what you’re thinking: is Kindle Unlimited included with Prime? Sadly not, it’s a separate subscription that isn’t reliant on you having an Amazon Prime membership. However, there are benefits for readers that subscribe to Amazon Prime that come in the form of “Prime Reading”. Launched in 2017 , this is a scaled-back version of Kindle Unlimited that gives you access to an ever-changing selection of around 1,000 popular books, magazines and comics. An Amazon Prime membership costs £8.99 a month (or £95 a year) and, of course, these reading benefits aren’t the only draw. You’ll also get fast free shipping on Amazon packages, the Prime Video service, Audible channels and Prime Music – as well as exclusive Amazon Prime Day deals.



Kindle Unlimited costs £7.99 per month, although there are often trial offers. At the moment, you can sign up and get the first two months for 99p, or get a 30-day trial for free. Just note that the subscription will renew at the regular monthly price after the trial period ends.

So, we know that one of the first things you’ll be asking yourself is just how “unlimited” this all is. Are all books available on Kindle Unlimited? The short answer is no, many books aren’t on the service. Having a book appear on Kindle Unlimited requires different licensing arrangements and the approval of the author, so you’ll find that many mainstream books and best-sellers aren’t on Kindle Unlimited at all. It’s better if you know you’re looking for upcoming indie authors, and we’d recommend . Many of the books available via the service are self-published Amazon exclusives, making this a far less attractive option if you prefer to read books from major publishers. There are, of course, some exceptions. For example, at the moment you can read the via Kindle Unlimited.

Without sharing the same Amazon account, there are a few extra steps when it comes to sharing Kindle Unlimited books. You’ll need to create an “Amazon Household” to share content with family members. You can then share ebooks, audiobooks, apps and games to others within the household. For Kindle Unlimited titles, only the main Kindle Unlimited account holder can initiate sharing.

If you find you aren’t using your Kindle Unlimited subscription as much as you expected, you can cancel it at any time (and you can rejoin whenever you like too). It’s simple to cancel – just visit . From there, locate the button labelled “Cancel Kindle Unlimited Membership” and follow the steps to confirm. The membership stays active until the date of your next bill – after that, you won’t have access to any content you borrowed via Unlimited.

