What's Coming To Disney+ In June 2023 (UK/Ireland) – What's On Disney Plus









Disney+ subscribers in June are going to be getting plenty of new original content to enjoy in the United Kingdom and Ireland, with a brand new original film plus a brand new Marvel series.

NOTE – This list isn’t complete and will be updated with new additions as they are announced. The list is also subject to change. Content may vary depending on your country, and this list is based on the UK’s release schedule.

Here is the full rundown:

The cameras return as Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall and Kylie invite viewers back into their lives as they navigate motherhood, coparenting, and building their own empires. Their bond will be tested and tensions arise, but as a family they will stand together through the storm.



“Avatar: The Way of Water” reaches new heights and explores undiscovered depths as James Cameron returns to the world of Pandora in this emotionally packed action adventure. Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, “Avatar: The Way of Water” launches the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri, and their kids), the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure. All of this against the backdrop of the breathtaking seascapes of Pandora, where audiences are introduced to new Na’vi cultures and a range of exotic sea creatures.

The psychological drama “Saint X,” which is told via multiple timelines and perspectives, explores and upends the girl-gone-missing genre. It’s a show about how a young woman’s mysterious death during an idyllic Caribbean vacation creates a traumatic ripple effect that eventually pulls her surviving sister into a dangerous pursuit of the truth. 11

The 118 race to rescue two roommates desperately trying to find a needle in a haystack at a landfill, and help a woman whose nightmare dream suddenly becomes a painful reality. Athena and Maddie team-up to find a missing boy in a crowded mall; Chimney debates if the time is right to propose to Maddie.

The discovery of a dead former MI6 agent uncovers secrets from Tennant’s past, forcing her to go to extreme lengths to track down the responsible party.

Will goes undercover to to identify a notorious drug lord. Angie encounters a monster from her past.

Omega Sector has a new mission to manipulate the girlfriend of a hedge fund CEO in an attempt to collect sensitive data about the company to determine if they have been responsible for major catastrophes and loss of human life.

Police raid Blackmarsh to rescue the children. Wayne tells Freya their daughter might have run away.



Being recruited by an intelligence agency puts Eve in the direct path of Villanelle, an assassin. Though the mission is to kill her, the two women find themselves strangely drawn to each other.

The countdown to Milan Fashion Week begins, but an unforeseen circumstance puts Kim’s D&G collaboration in jeopardy. The launch of Kourtney’s new business pushes her to confront her anxieties, and Khloé reveals the nature of her relationship with Tristan.

“Flamin’ Hot” is the inspiring true story of Richard Montañez, the Frito Lay janitor who channelled his Mexican American heritage and upbringing to turn the iconic Flamin’ Hot Cheetos into a snack that disrupted the food industry and became a global pop culture phenomenon.



Taking place 25 years after the original British smash hit, the new series will follow the same band of brothers as they navigate the post-industrial city of Sheffield, and society’s crumbling healthcare, education, and employment sectors. The comedy-drama will uncover what happened to the gang after they put their kit back on, exploring their brighter, sillier and more desperate moments. It will also highlight how the fiercely funny world of these working-class heroes – still residing in Sheffield – has changed in the intervening decades.



Four American girls, unlucky in love in their own country, move into a penthouse in the middle of Paris to find a floor of French suitors waiting to date them.

The world is consumed in a pandemic. New rules are established. In a disaster-simulated virtual space called The Zone, mankind is being tested. Jaeseok, Kwangsoo, and Yuri, who all lack in camaraderie and credibility, are sent into the space with the great mission and responsibility of representing all of mankind. The three members must survive four hours in the unknown filled with unexpected situations, traps, and temptations!

Benedikt Bösel was an investment banker, but then the financial crisis hit and with it the question of meaning. Today, he is a farmer, a visionary and heads a young team that is testing a radical new type of agriculture in the fight against climate change. Together with experts such as Auma Obama from Kenya, Jean-Martin Fortier from Canada and Ernst Götsch from Brazil, the change must succeed. Together with his team and his partner Tess Ward, Benedikt wants to prove that their regenerative experiments can be a role model for the whole world. For career changer Paula the farm becomes a chance to live a different life. For José and Lea it is the first step on the way to their own farm in Chile. Benedikt and his team are starting a tough year, fighting against drought and their own limits.

The discovery of a dead former MI6 agent uncovers secrets from Tennant’s past, forcing her to go to extreme lengths to track down the responsible party.

The series tells the story of Nisan, who is an unhappy, sick, lost woman trapped in the hustle of city life, discovers a shady cult in her search for her friend who disappeared after a healing session they attended together. Despite all her doubts, Nisan can’t turn a blind eye to the cult’s promises, and follows a mysterious man, Tufan, into an adventure full of unknowns.

The team partners with Arnie and Sharon, two retired Omega operatives, to locate an assassin; Arnie and Sharon give Harry and Helen a frightening glimpse at what a career at Omega can do to a romantic relationship.

Adrienne has been found in Paris while Freya sees Dr. Latham giving a talk on The Kindred.



A wedding proposal intersects with a bank robbery. A princess bride is stuck on her way to the altar. Athena talks a victim through her grief. Maddie takes matters into her own hands as Buck finds a surprise visitor on his doorstep.

Will and his partner Faith are tasked with investigating several cases involving serial killers.

The chase to the top begins in this showdown between ten Korean professional baseball teams.

Kim is in the final stages of prep for her creative directorial debut with Dolce & Gabbana, but her focus is pulled back as tensions with Kourtney arise. Kylie and Kendall swap the glitz and glam of fashion week to saddle up.

Tracing his life from his upbringing in New York as Stanley Lieber to the rise of Marvel Comics, Stan Lee tells the story of Stan Lee’s life, career, and legacy using his own words and personal archival material.

In Marvel Studios’ new series “Secret Invasion,” set in the present day MCU, Nick Fury learns of a clandestine invasion of Earth by a faction of shapeshifting Skrulls. Fury joins his allies, including Everett Ross, Maria Hill and the Skrull Talos, who has made a life for himself on Earth. Together they race against time to thwart an imminent Skrull invasion and save humanity.



Harry and Helen go under cover as American diplomats to befriend and recruit the Pérezes, a couple with connections that can help Omega Sector take down a rogue general who has gained missile-launching capabilities.

A series of freeway car accidents leads to a catastrophic overpass collapse that endangers the lives of civilians and members of the 118.

When an APD agent goes missing, Will examines the crime scene and locates a secret message putting him back on the path to justice.

No episode details have been provided.



No episode details have been provided

In Kenya’s Rift Valley province, giraffes have been reintroduced as part of a project, but animal rights activists, veterinarians and community representatives have to help the small herd when problems arise.

In “World’s Best,” 12-year-old mathematics genius Prem Patel, in the midst of navigating the tumultuous hardships of adolescence, discovers his recently deceased father was a famous rapper and immediately sets out to pursue a career for himself as a rap superstar. While his actions may appear reckless and the quickest way for him to lose everything, Prem, empowered by imaginative hip-hop music-fueled fantasies where he performs with his father, is determined to find out if hip-hop truly is in his DNA. As his father always used to say, “the world’s best never rest.”

No episode details have been provided.

Tommy goes paramedic crew-to-crew against her former employer, private contractors Paragon Medics. Owen hits it off with a beautiful woman he meets at a fundraiser.

When an ex-Omega Sector operative asks the team to help stop the sale of weaponized uranium, Harry finds himself struggling to reconcile his loyalty between his current team and his former comrade.

No episode details have been provided.



Everyone has grown up in a year! Romy is about to become a big sister, Vic is a blooming teenager and Clara is already thinking about the future. Emma, who has been living with Fred for over a year, is finding the balance between her new job and her life as a step-mom. Meanwhile, Fred tries hard to keep the happy tribe in check. It is not always an easy feat, especially when he listens to Stan’s bad advice.

The life of Gaspar, a talented musician and leader of the band FreeKs, takes an unexpected turn when his friends accuse him of a crime he did not commit. This accusation has far-reaching consequences for Gaspar. He is determined to prove his innocence and get his former life back.

No episode details have been provided

On Patricia Aguilar’s 18th birthday, she disappears from her home, leaving her family behind. After several anguished weeks without knowing anything, they recover hope when Patricia shows signs of life. But the joy turns into concern when they realize that their daughter is speaking and acting strangely as if she were controlled by someone else. They soon discover that Patricia has fled to Peru, seduced by the guru of a sexual sect who has been manipulating her via the internet for 2 years. From here, the family begins an investigation on both sides of the ocean and will not cease in their efforts to recover their daughter, even when Patricia herself denies them. Narrated in first person by the protagonists, this is a story of love and family overcoming with hints of a thriller.

NOTE – This list isn’t complete and will be updated with new additions as they are announced. The list is also subject to change. Content may vary depending on your country, and this list is based on the UK’s release schedule.

What are you looking forward to watching on Disney+ in June?



source







