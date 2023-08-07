Official Genshin Impact wallpaper tool for phone: How to download and use N0va app on Android – Sportskeeda









The developers of Genshin Impact have come up with several features to keep their players hooked to the game. One such feature is the N0va app, which allows players to use official game wallpapers on their devices.

The app has grown in popularity since its launch on November 4, 2021, with new wallpapers released at regular intervals. It has a vast collection of wallpapers across four HoYoverse games — Genshin Impact, Honkai Impact 3rd, Gun Girlz, and Tear of Themis.

The link in the tweet above will take you to the official website of N0va Desktop. There, you will find three download links for different platforms (Google Playstore, Windows, and Android).

Android users can click on the Google Playstore or Android option to download the N0va app. While the Google Playstore option offers a more traditional way to download it, the Android option will download an APK file for you to access. The initial download file size is 135 MB on mobile platforms.

To complete the installation process, you will have to accept terms related to privacy and other factors.

Once the installation is successful, open the N0va Desktop app. It will ask you to wake up Lumi.

Lumi is an original character made by HoYoverse, and the app will force you to apply her live wallpaper on your home screen before you can proceed any further.

Once players are past this step, new options will appear at the bottom of the screen. Click on the bottom-left option and choose “Channel Featured” to access other live or static wallpapers.

When you do this step for the first time, the app will show you a small tutorial on how to look through all the wallpapers and how to apply them on your home screen.

Click on the “Featured” button on the bottom-left side of the screen to find the Genshin Impact category. Choose either the live or static tab to view the official wallpapers in the highest quality.

After finding the Genshin Impact wallpaper (Live or Static) you want, click on the download button in the bottom-right corner. The app will download the wallpaper and ask you to click on the same button again to apply it as your current home screen wallpaper.

Keep in mind that using live wallpapers will consume more battery and can lead to faster battery drains. With the Genshin Impact 3.3 update coming soon, you can expect the developers to add more wallpapers for Sumeru characters.

Quick Links

Be the first one to comment on this story

source







