The 10 Best Movies Added To Netflix In June 2023 (Updated) – Forbes









LONDON, ENGLAND – MARCH 06: Keanu Reeves attends the “John Wick: Chapter 4” UK Gala Screening at … [+] Cineworld Leicester Square on March 06, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/WireImage)

Welcome back, film aficionados. It’s that time of the month where I shuffle the cinematic deck and serve up a fresh batch of viewing recommendations. As I delve into the third edition of this June series, I’ll continue to review the best cinematic gems added to Netflix this month. These selections are not influenced by the noise of popular opinion or cinematic politics. Instead, they are handpicked based on personal resonance, the power of their narratives, their creative execution, and the overall viewing experience they offer.

My curated list features a blend of six new additions and four persistent contenders that have managed to captivate us for another week. In the first section of this article, I’ll start with the reason you’re here: the ten best movies added to Netflix in the month of June. Then below, you’ll find a full list of every new movie on the streaming service so far this month.

Directed by the legendary Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk is an extraordinary testament to the power of visual storytelling. This enthralling war epic showcases Nolan’s unique knack for bending time and narrative, with three interwoven storylines that capture the intensity of the infamous World War II evacuation. The film features sterling performances from a solid ensemble cast that includes Tom Hardy, Kenneth Branagh, and Harry Styles. With breathtaking cinematography, meticulously crafted action sequences, and an overwhelmingly immersive score by Hans Zimmer, Dunkirk is more than just a movie—it propels you into the heart of the harrowing war chaos.

La mala familia, the impressive feature debut of Spanish directors Nacho A. Villar and Luis Rojo, provides a deeply immersive glimpse into the intricate dynamics of friendship, freedom, and identity. The narrative unfolds over a riveting 48-hour leave from prison, where protagonist Andrés reunites with his close-knit circle of friends for a weekend of revelry and introspection. What sets this film apart is its commitment to a raw and authentic portrayal of systemic societal inequalities, which it addresses with a remarkable sense of realism. Crafted as a pseudo-documentary featuring non-professional actors playing variations of themselves, the line between reality and fiction blurs in La mala familia, making it a profound and deeply affecting cinematic exploration.

In 47 Ronin, director Carl Rinsch reinterprets the famous Japanese tale of loyalty, honor, and vengeance into a visually stunning spectacle. Keanu Reeves plays a pivotal role, leading a group of outcast samurai on a perilous journey. The film seamlessly blends traditional samurai ethos with fantastical elements, creating a riveting blend of history and fantasy. With its awe-inspiring landscapes, meticulously choreographed fight scenes, and the engaging narrative of an underdog’s rise, 47 Ronin delivers a unique, cross-cultural cinematic experience that defies conventional genre boundaries.

Director Sam Hargrave returns to helm Extraction 2, an adrenaline-infused sequel that pulls us back into the treacherous world of commando Tyler Rake, masterfully portrayed by Chris Hemsworth. Resurrected from the brink of death, Rake takes on a perilous mission to save a ruthless gangster’s trapped family. Featuring a talented ensemble cast that includes Idris Elba, Golshifteh Farahani, Adam Bessa, and Olga Kurylenko, this high-octane action spectacle is fueled by breathtaking set pieces and intense performances. Produced by the Russo brothers, Extraction 2 reaffirms its predecessor’s legacy, proving that its cinematic universe is still ripe with thrills and chills.

Unbroken, directed by Angelina Jolie, is an epic tale of resilience, perseverance, and the unyielding human spirit. The movie centers on the true story of Louis Zamperini (played by Jack O’Connell), an Olympic runner turned war hero, who endured unthinkable hardships during World War II. Roger Deakins’ magnificent cinematography paired with Jolie’s empathetic direction, and O’Connell’s power-packed performance make Unbroken a truly impactful and inspiring watch. It’s a testament to the enduring human spirit that stands tall in the face of adversity, reinforcing the belief that broken bodies can still house unbroken spirits.

In THE VILLAGE, director Michihito Fujii creates a stark and haunting portrait of a once-bucolic community now suffocated by an ever-growing garbage dump. The film stars Arata Furuta and Wataru Ichinose, and delivers a suspenseful, gritty narrative about a young man’s struggle to escape the harsh reality that binds him to this blighted environment. This Japanese drama, heavy with foreboding and a palpable sense of dread, is a potent commentary on societal decay and the resilience of the human spirit amidst adversity.

To Leslie is a profound and touching drama that delves into the turbulent life of Leslie, a West Texas single mother portrayed by the Oscar-nominated Andrea Riseborough. Directed by Michael Morris, the film explores the trials and tribulations of a woman who, after a fleeting taste of the good life following a lottery win, finds herself back in the throes of hardship. With a compelling supporting cast that includes Stephen Root, Marc Maron, and Allison Janney, To Leslie is a deeply resonant tale of resilience, despair, and the pursuit of redemption.

The Wonder Weeks, directed by Appie Boudellah and Aram van de Rest, is a feel-good comedy that provides a charming and relatable glimpse into the tumultuous journey of motherhood. This Dutch movie centers on a group of young mothers who band together in a “Mama club”, supporting each other through the joys and challenges of parenthood and relationship dynamics. With a heartwarming narrative and an endearing cast, including Sallie Harmsen, Yolanthe Cabau, and Louis Talpe, The Wonder Weeks is a heartfelt celebration of the bonds of friendship and the trials and triumphs of modern parenting.

In Living, director Oliver Hermanus crafts a poignant and intimate exploration of a man grappling with his mortality. Bill Nighy delivers an Oscar-nominated performance as a civil servant whose bleak existence takes a dramatic turn after a life-altering medical diagnosis. Guided by a decadent local and a lively woman, he embarks on a journey of self-discovery and purpose, culminating in a simple yet profound revelation. This British drama is a heartfelt ode to the human spirit and a compelling examination of legacy, loneliness, and the quest for meaning.

In You Do You, director Cemal Alpan takes us on a delightful journey through the chaotic life of Merve, a bohemian-turned-office-worker who finds herself in a spicy predicament with her boss. Played with effervescent charm by Ahsen Eroğlu, Merve’s character is a delight, carrying the film’s quirky romantic narrative with aplomb. Co-starring Mine Tugay and Ozan Dolunay, this Turkish rom-com echoes the charm of The Devil Wears Prada, with its empowering, high-fashion setting and charismatic protagonist. Despite treading on familiar ground, You Do You shines with its blend of humor, style, and heart, making it an enjoyable addition to the genre.

source







