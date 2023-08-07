HBO Max Welcomes a New Regime in First Look at Kate Winslet in … – MovieWeb









The Palace, a limited series for HBO Max, follows the fall of an authoritarian regime over the course of a year with Kate Winslet in the leading role.

HBO Max has shared a first glimpse at Kate Winslet in the upcoming limited series The Palace.

The series documents a year inside the palace walls of a crumbling European regime. Though little is known about the characters or plot, the still of a frighteningly formidable Winslet sitting expectantly in a gilded room makes it easy to imagine the actress as an authoritarian leader.

Promising "a new regime" alongside the first image of Winslet, the streamer also shared that The Palace has officially entered production. So while there's still no word on a release date for the series, it won't be too long before the winds of change see Winslet (and possibly her regime) storm onto our screens.

Joining the actress inside the fortress of The Palace are Guillaume Gallienne (The French Dispatch), who reportedly will play Winslet's husband, as well as Hugh Grant (Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery), Matthias Schoenaerts (The Mustang), and Andrea Riseborough (Velvet Buzzsaw).

The Mindy Project's Will Tracy will be the one bringing it all to fruition as series writer, executive producer, and showrunner; Winslet herself is set to executive produce as well, alongside Frank Rich (Veep), Stephen Frears and Tracey Seaward (The Queen).

Playwright Sarah DeLappe (Bodies Bodies Bodies), Seth Reiss (The Daily Show with Trevor Noah), and Juli Weiner (Late Night with Seth Meyers) round out the talented team as series writers.

Related: HBO's The Palace with Kate Winslet Announces Additional Casting

Winslet is no stranger to starring in HBO limited series—The Palace will mark the actress' fourth series with the network.

The Avatar: The Way of Water actress first teamed up with the network for 2011's Mildred Pierce, which saw Winslet as a determined divorcee struggling through the Great Depression.

Ten years later, the actress returned to HBO with Mare of Easttown, playing a detective investigating a brutal murder in small-town Pennsylvania—the series finale was HBO Max's most-watched episode ever when it aired in 2021.

Most recently, Winslet signed on for the network's adaptation of Trust, a 2022 Hernan Diaz novel about a Wall Street financier attempting to rewrite history in his favor. Winslet will also serve as executive producer on the limited series, but it could be quite a while before Trust hits our screens as the series hasn't begun filming yet, and little is known about the cast and crew.

If you can't wait for more Winslet, Avatar: The Way of Water is in theaters now; Mildred Pierce and Mare of Easttown are available to stream on HBO Max.

Kaitlyn Head is a Metro-Detroit based writer, horror fanatic, and an avid reader.

source







