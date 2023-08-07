Nothing Ear (2) pricing and availability info revealed ahead of March … – Notebookcheck.net









Nothing has begun teasing its second-gen TWS earbuds, the Ear (2), for launch. The style-focused buds are expected to debut on March 22 with details leaking comprehensively already. Pricing information was unavailable then but that has now changed, thankfully.

As revealed by leaker SnoopyTech, the Nothing Ear (2) is set to cost around €159. Presumably, that pricing is valid for most of Europe. The first-gen Ear (1) originally debuted with a €99 MSRP but that later rose to €149. It appears a €10 price bump could be on the cards. In any case, that’d still make the Nothing Ear (2) cheaper than—perhaps its closest rival—the €179 OnePlus Buds Pro 2.

While the Nothing Ear (2) will be officially unveiled on March 22, SnoopyTech claims it will not go on sale till six days later, on March 28. Likely, the earbuds will available in the US, India, and across Europe. As previously covered, it will offer six hours of battery life, IP54 certification, three ANC modes, multi-point connection, and a slew of other features.

Buy the Nothing Ear (Stick) on Amazon.

Nothing ear (2)

Price and availability:

– Price is around 159 Euros

– Available from March 28th

Thanks for tuning in into SnoopyTech's Nothing ear (2) launch ???? pic.twitter.com/638JmweCk0

SnoopyTech

Top 10 Laptops

Multimedia, Budget Multimedia, Gaming, Budget Gaming, Lightweight Gaming, Business, Budget Office, Workstation, Subnotebooks, Ultrabooks, Chromebooks

under 300 USD/Euros, under 500 USD/Euros, 1,000 USD/Euros, for University Students, Best Displays

Top 10 Smartphones

Smartphones, Phablets, ≤6-inch, Camera Smartphones

source







