Marvel To Slow Down With Only Two Disney Plus Shows In 2023 – ScreenGeek









Marvel Studios has been releasing more projects than ever before. The last few years have seen numerous films and television shows released. Now, however, it’s been reported that Marvel Studios will be slowing down – with only two shows to be released on Disney Plus in 2023.

This information comes via THR. It appears that Disney, under Bob Iger, has been rethinking their financial strategy. As Iger explained, they need to be “better at curating” their “extraordinarily expensive” franchise products. With numerous television shows and film productions spread out across Marvel Studios – it’s hard not to see what he means.

Bob Iger also added:

“We want the quality on the screen, but we have to look at what they cost us.”

This statement matches up with what an insider was able to tell THR. As they’ve shared:

“There is going to be a level of rigor on Marvel and across the entire company,” the insider began. “Numbers matter now, and costs are going to be outlined and enforced.”

As such, sources are now indicating that there will only be two Disney Plus shows released by Marvel in 2023. The two shows are Secret Invasion and Loki Season 2. It’s worth noting that other projects like Echo and Ironheart were expected to be released in 2023 – but those are unlikely to be released this year. Rather, it looks like Disney is eager to have their content spaced out.

It looks as though Disney is changing up their entire release schedule. Fans have become accustomed to the massive number of releases – especially those distributed directly via Disney Plus. Now, however, Disney will be getting things back under control. And, as a result, we could be seeing all sorts of changes in the near future.

