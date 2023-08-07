Cryptocurrency Price Today: Bitcoin Dips Below $30,000 As Ethereum Remains Stable – ABP Live









Ethereum (ETH), the second-most popular coin after Bitcoin (BTC), managed to rise above the $2,000 mark for the first time since May last year, riding high on the success of the Shanghai Upgrade. BTC managed to remain stable within the $30,000 mark early Friday morning. Other popular altcoins — Dogecoin (DOGE), Ripple (XRP), Solana (SOL), and Litecoin (LTC) — saw notable gains across the board. Arbitrum (ARB) emerged to be the top gainer, with a 24-hour jump of over 27 percent.

The global crypto market cap stood at $1.27 trillion at the time of writing, registering a 24-hour gain of 0.19 percent.

Bitcoin price stood at $29,996.48, registering a minor 24-hour dip of 0.87 percent, as per CoinMarketCap. According to Indian exchange WazirX, BTC price stood at Rs 26.08 lakh.

ETH price stood at $2,097.63, marking a 24-hour gain of 0.49 percent at the time of writing. As per WazirX, Ethereum price in India stood at Rs 1.80 lakh.

DOGE registered a 24-hour jump of 0.09 percent, as per CoinMarketCap data, currently priced at $0.0893. As per WazirX, Dogecoin price in India stood at Rs 7.68.

Litecoin saw a 24-hour gain of 2.97 percent. At the time of writing, it was trading at $98.87. LTC price in India stood at Rs 8,340.02.

XRP price stood at $0.514, seeing a 24-hour loss of 0.65 percent. As per WazirX, Ripple price stood at Rs 44.25.

Solana price stood at $25.79, marking a 24-hour gain of 6.06 percent. As per WazirX, SOL price in India stood at Rs 2,200.

As per CoinMarketCap data, here are the top five crypto gainers over the past 24 hours:

Render Token (RNDR)

Price: $1.95

24-hour gain: 16.49 percent

Rocket Pool (RPL)

Price: $59.42

24-hour gain: 12.37 percent

Injective (INJ)

Price: $9.42

24-hour gain: 9.67 percent

Casper (CSPR)

Price: $0.05538

24-hour gain: 8.98 percent

Avalance (AVAX)

Price: $20.80

24-hour gain: 8.76 percent

As per CoinMarketCap data, here are the top five crypto losers over the past 24 hours:

OKB (OKB)

Price: $52.61

24-hour loss: 4.30 percent

WOO Network (WOO)

Price: $0.3182

24-hour loss: 4.14 percent

Klaytn (KLAY)

Price: $0.2574

24-hour loss: 3.35 percent

Neo (NEO)

Price: $13.39

24-hour loss: 2.01 percent

Shiba Inu (SHIB)

Price: $0.00001143

24-hour loss: 1.94 percent

Mudrex co-founder and CEO Edul Patel told ABP Live, “Over the weekend, Bitcoin remained consolidated around the $30,000 mark, after peaking at $31,005 on Friday, its highest level since June 2022. This led to bullish investors securing their profits. Conversely, Ethereum, the second most popular cryptocurrency, attained a fresh 11-month high of $2,141, arousing renewed optimism among investors after the successful Shanghai upgrade. ETH is now trading at $2,101, representing a 134 percent surge from its low point in June 2022. Overall, the market appears to be bullish.”

WazirX Vice President Rajagopal Menon said, “Ethereum retained its $2,000+ levels while Bitcoin slid slightly below $30,000 levels which it had retained in the last few days. Potential interest rate hike contributed to the same. Shiba Inu saw a price increase following the launch of the beta version of its Layer 2 network. On WazirX, Cartesi and Celer Network tokens have been the top gainers. Cartesi has introduced a set of new features on its network such as mainnet for Web3 dApps and new initiatives for developer communities across the world.”

Sathvik Vishwanath, CEO and co-founder of Unocoin said, “Bitcoin is trading sideways between $29,800 and $30,500, while an upside move above $30,500 could lead to another resistance area of ​​$30,700 or $31,000. Ethereum hit a one-year high of $2,123.”

Shivam Thakral, the CEO of BuyUCoin, said, “In a rare development, Ethereum outperformed Bitcoin after witnessing a jump of over 13 percent in the last 24 hours and trading at $2,100.57 level. BTC, on the other hand, is holding strong above the $30,000 mark with a jump of 5.98 percent during the same period. The crypto market continued its upward trend with most of the crypto assets trading in green. In 2023, crypto heavyweights like BTC and Ether are up by 80 percent and 75 percent, respectively, delivering unmatched ROI.”

