“Jimmy You Messed Up”- Notorious Youtuber IShowSpeed Makes Millionaire MrBeast Regret His Decision After Spending Almost… – EssentiallySports

MrBeast has been putting up marvelous content videos on his YouTube channel. From lavish rewards to exciting challenges, MrBeast rivets the entertainment quotient. Briefly, in his latest video, YouTuber Chunkz had a deal with MrBeast by eliminating himself from the challenge. Surprisingly, it seems Chunkz got a good 100,000 pounds use of MrBeast’s credit card.

Jimmy Donaldson, better known as MrBeast, is a fan-loved YouTuber in the community. Moreover, the 24-year-old YouTuber riveted the fans by putting up a challenge for a $2.5 million private jet among 11 YouTubers. Rules were simple, the one who raises their hand gets eliminated. Surprisingly, Chunkz raised his hand but in return got MrBeast’s credit card for a day, as per the on-the-spot deal.

Now, Chunkz and YouTuber IShowSpeed are great buddies. To share this joy, Chunkz went to high-five him. Unfortunately, due to reflex, IShowSpeed raised his hand. Consequently, losing the challenge. Nevertheless, to make it up for the day, Chunkz and IShowSpeed went ahead to have a lavish ride with MrBeast’s credit card in their pocket.

“We have unlimited money,” Chunkz said while starting off with a GUCCI store. And stepped out of the store with a bill of £1605. Undoubtedly, IShowSpeed celebrated the first shopping of the day with an “SUIII.” Also, enchanted by the lavish shopping, IShowSpeed iterated in a comedic way, “Jimmy you messed up.” Moving forward, the duo entered Balenciaga. Thus, the duo checked out the store with a shopping worth £3,005.

Next up, the zealous duo entered the Louis Vuitton store. With great shades, a purple jacket, and a bunch of other stuff, the duo spent £8480. Chunkz, in utter happiness, said, “I’ll be honest me and Speed are enjoying life.” Furthermore, the duo went to a store to buy some luxurious jewelry for themselves.

With £42,040 spent till then, Chunkz and IShowSpeed were nothing but stunned. Doubting the working of the credit card at every store left them in suspense about the limit of the money they could spend. Now, the duo felt bad for spending so much money on the amenities. To apologize, they admitted to having called MrBeast but got a surprising reply from his end.

“Spend more,” said MrBeast, as told by IShowSpeed. Now that the duo got the green light from MrBeast, they went ahead with the shopping. Furthermore, IShowSpeed bought a bag for his mother. And in a wholesome moment, Chunkz and IShowSpeed greeted thanks to MrBeast. To get the limit set for the purchases, Chunkz made an estimate, and finally, it was revealed that £120, 190 could be spent as a total.

Nevertheless, Chunkz did a wholesome deed by gathering some of his subscribers and gifting each of them £1000. “MrBeast, you are a legend bro. Thank you so much,” by saying that, Chunkz ended the video and literally served the £1000 on the plate.

What would you do if you got MrBeast’s credit card for a day? Do share with us in the comments section below.

WATCH THIS STORY: Highest Cash Giveaways in YouTube Star MrBeast’s Videos

