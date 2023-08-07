The Google Pixel 8 Pro might use multiple cameras for better night … – Android Police









Evidence in the latest Google Camera version suggests camera blending for Night Sight is in the cards

The Google Pixel 8 Pro is set to do a lot of things right. If the most recent leaks are to be believed, it will finally have a flat display that isn’t curved while otherwise staying true to the already-iconic Pixel design. There is also a complete camera overhaul rumored to come with the Pixel 8 series, and not only that — evidence in the Google Camera app suggests that there are additional post-processing improvements on board, with Google aiming to combine multiple camera feeds to create a single better Night Sight photo.

Google Camera version 8.8, which first started arriving on Pixel phones this weekend, exhibits code changes meant for the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro. 9to5Google discovered that the Pixel 7 Pro’s Super Res Zoom feature might get expanded with support for Night Sight on the Pixel 8 Pro. If you’re not familiar, the Pixel 7 Pro’s Super Res Zoom combines the image of the main sensor and the telephoto camera when you zoom in a little to output a sharper and more detailed finished image. The branding has been around since the Pixel 3 to describe single-lens zoom improvement strategies, though. On the Pixel 7 Pro, the multi-camera feature automatically kicks in when you zoom in a little, but not close enough to have the telephoto camera kick in by itself.

This Super Res Zoom feature generally only works with good lighting on the Pixel 7 Pro, but according to the findings in the code, Google is making it possible to expand this to Night Sight shots. Just like regular Super Res Zoom, it’s likely that this will kick in automatically, and you might not notice any difference on the surface as you take your images, though the results will likely be better.

Competitors are also using similar post-processing tricks to enhance images further. Companies like Honor have been using similar techniques since at least 2021, combining multiple sensors at a variety of zoom options. This technology is used in both the company's upcoming Magic 5 Pro and last year's Magic 4 Pro.

Manuel Vonau is Android Police’s Google Editor, with expertise in Android, Chrome, and other Google products — the very core of Android Police’s content. He has been covering tech news and reviewing devices since joining Android Police as a news writer in 2019. He lives in Berlin, Germany.

Manuel studied Media and Culture studies in Düsseldorf, finishing his university career with a master’s thesis titled “The Aesthetics of Tech YouTube Channels: Production of Proximity and Authenticity.” His background gives him a unique perspective on the ever-evolving world of technology and its implications on society. He isn’t shy to dig into technical backgrounds and the nitty-gritty developer details, either.

Manuel’s first steps into the Android world were plagued by issues. After his HTC One S refused to connect to mobile internet despite three warranty repairs, he quickly switched to a Nexus 4, which he considers his true first Android phone. Since then, he has mostly been faithful to the Google phone lineup, though these days, he is also carrying an iPhone in addition to his Pixel phone. This helps him gain perspective on the mobile industry at large and gives him multiple points of reference in his coverage.

Outside of work, Manuel enjoys a good film or TV show, loves to travel, and you will find him roaming one of Berlin’s many museums, cafés, cinemas, and restaurants occasionally.

