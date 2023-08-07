Amid Crimson Color Rumors, iPhone 15 Pro Now Expected To Come In A Unique Dark Blue Option And It Looks Stunning – Wccftech









Apple’s iPhone 15 launch is nearing, and the company has planned a plethora of changes for the entire lineup. Both the standard and the ‘Pro’ models are slated to bring their fair share of improvements, including Dynamic Island and USB-C. The iPhone 15 models are expected to come in new colors, and so far, we have heard that the ‘Pro’ models will feature a dark red or Crimson option. A new rumor now claims that Apple will introduce the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max in a unique dark blue color.

According to leaker Unknownz21 on Twitter, Apple’s upcoming iPhone 15 Pro models will come with a unique dark blue color option (via MacRumors). Previously, we have covered rumors surrounding the iPhone’s special color. Apple offers three standard iPhone colors every year along with one special color that becomes the highlight of the device. Henceforth, either one of the color options will make it till the end, or Apple could introduce two special colors this year.

Apple already offered the Pacific Blie color option with the iPhone 12 Pro models, and a new blue color with more or less the same shade will not make sense. Nonetheless, the final word rests with Apple. According to the image shared, the dark blue color is quite different than Pacific Blue as it gives a hint of gray. However, the stainless steel sides of the device are pretty similar to the iPhone 12 Pro’s Pacific Blue.

The iPhone 15 Pro models are expected to come in a titanium finish, and if the news has any heft to it, the dark blue color will feature a brushed finish. This means that the iPhone 15 Pro could have a mate finish compared to the iPhone 14 Pro’s glossy stainless steel finish. As mentioned earlier, Apple will offer three additional color options – Silver, Space Black, and Gold.

As for the standard iPhone 15 models, the devices are reported to feature brighter shades of pink, blue, and green. However, nothing can be said with utmost certainty at this stage, as rumors surrounding color options are ongoing. In terms of design, the entire iPhone 15 lineup will feature Dynamic Island and USB-C. It was recently covered that only the iPhone 15 Pro models will start with 256GB of storage capacity, potentially allowing for 4K PrRes video recording.

Apple will announce the iPhone 15 Pro models in dark red or dark blue in September alongside the new Apple Watch models. The devices are also rumored to cost more than the current iPhone 14 Pro models but the exact details are not known at this point. Do you think Apple will go with red or blue as the iPhone 15 Pro’s special color option this year?

