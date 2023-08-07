How to enable WhatsApp notifications on your laptop – Mint









WhatsApp is no longer a mobile only messaging platform. With the pandemic and consequent work from home culture has made it an integral part of our work environment. To use WhatsApp on your laptop, one can either open WhatsApp web in the browser window or they can download WhatsApp Desktop app for Windows and Mac. As one starts using WhatsApp on their laptop or computer, they will start receiving messages on the device. The Meta-owned platform allows you to enable notifications on your laptop so that you do not miss on important messages while working in another window. Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to manage WhatsApp notifications on laptop

Step 1- Open WhatsApp Web or Desktop

Step 2– Click on Menu or go to Settings

Step 3- Now, click on Notifications

Step 4- Here, you will see three options for messages- Message notifications, Show Previews, Show reaction notifications, and one option to enable/disable sound for incoming messages

Step 5- Tick the Message notifications box to see notifications for new messages. Notifications will appear even when you are not in the WhatsApp window

Step 6- To preview messages, tick the ‘Show Previews’ box

Step 7- To enable notifications for message reactions, check the Show reaction notifications. Do note that you can uncheck either of these boxes to disable notification features

Step 8- In case you wish WhatsApp to play sounds for incoming messages, check the Sounds option

Readers must note here that they can also manage notifications for select individual or group chats as well. Here’s how to mute notifications for individual or group chats

– Open an individual or group chat.

– Click Menu and then choose Mute notifications.

– Now, select the duration for which you wish to mute notifications :8 hours, 1 week or always

– Having done that, click on Mute notifications

In case you wish to unmute the chat, find the muted chat and click Menu > Unmute notifications.

