AT&T Introduces the Thin and Durable Google Pixel Fold – AT&T Newsroom

AT&T Introduces the Thin and Durable Google Pixel Fold

Beginning June 20, enjoy the new Pixel Fold, the first foldable phone engineered by Google, powered by AT&T 5G. Upgrade when it’s right for you and get our best deal.

Key Takeaways:

What’s the news?

AT&T* is introducing the powerful first-generation Google Pixel Fold. Paired with AT&T 5G, you get a fast, reliable, and secure experience.2 The first of its series, the Pixel Fold delivers all of the power and security of the Google Tensor G2 chip – in a thin design. It’s a Pixel phone on the outside and a big, immersive display on the inside for movies, photos, work, and multitasking. With Pixel Fold, you can do even more, in so many ways.

With the addition of Pixel Fold, there is now a Pixel for everyone and at AT&T, it’s simple – everyone gets our best deal on the Google Pixel, no trade-in required.

Providing You a Better Experience.

Research shows customers expect flexibility, simplicity, expertise, great value – and to feel appreciated. We listened, and that’s why we do things differently:

What about features?

Pixel Fold features the best camera on a foldable, highest rated security feature, and it is the thinnest foldable smartphone with proven durability. All for less than you think.

What about business customers?

The first-ever Pixel Fold can help enhance the productivity of your business through its innovative design and features. The business-ready foldable supercharges your team by providing more screen space, multi-tasking capabilities, and the advanced features you love from Pixel. In addition to the above-mentioned details, customers who order in Premier or business.att.com can save up to $100 on their new smartphone.8 For more details, visit business.att.com.

What about FirstNet?

Since the Pixel Fold is FirstNet Ready®, public safety will have truly dedicated coverage and capacity when they need it and unique benefits like always-on priority and preemption – helping them save lives and protect their communities no matter the emergency.

What are people saying?

“AT&T is committed to showing our customers we appreciate them. Not only does the phone literally fold in half, we’re offering new and existing customers the Google Pixel Fold for half the price,” said Jeni Bell, senior vice president of mass markets product marketing – AT&T. “For $25 per month with no trade-in required, customers can get their hands on the first foldable from Google at a great price.”

AT&T Appreciation Offer

Customers can enjoy additional savings with our discount programs. To show our appreciation, military, veterans, teachers, nurses, physicians, physicians assistants and their families get 25% off our best unlimited plans, starting from less than $27/mo. per line when you get 4 lines.9

©2023 AT&T Intellectual Property. FirstNet and the FirstNet logo are registered trademarks and service marks of the First Responder Network Authority. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.

1 Ltd time. Req’s purchase on a qualifying installment plan with an eligible AT&T unlimited plan & 0% APR 36-mo. Agmt. For well-qualified customers. Google Pixel Fold 256GB for $25/mo. after credits over 36 mos. Credits start w/in 3 bills. If svc cancelled, credits stop & device balance due. For new lines, if svc. on other lines cancelled w/in 90 days credits stop. No credit for optional $6/mo. Next up upgrade feature. $35 Activ./Upgrade, add’l fees, taxes & other charges, & restr’s apply. Offers vary by device. Restr’s apply.

2 Req’s compatible plan & device. Coverage not available everywhere. Learn more at att.com/5Gforyou.

3 Based on nationwide GWS drive test data. GWS conducts paid drive tests for AT&T and uses the data in its analysis. AT&T 5G requires compatible plan and device.

4 On unlimited plans, AT&T may temporarily slow data speeds if the network is busy.

5 Coverage and data speeds vary.

6 Coverage and data speeds vary by country. International usage should not exceed domestic usage. Coverage and data speed vary. Int’l usage should not exceed domestic.

7 Same-day delivery subject to availability. Select areas only. Must purchase and activate eligible device with wireless service agreement and qualifying voice and/or data plan. Requires account holder present, at least 18 years of age with government-issued photo ID. Limited to select ZIP codes in Atlanta, GA, Austin, TX, Birmingham, AL, Charlotte, NC, Chicago, IL, Cleveland, OH, Dallas, TX, Fort Worth, TX, Detroit, MI, Fort Lauderdale, FL, Fresno/Visalia, CA, Houston, TX, Indianapolis, IN, Little Rock, AR, Los Angeles, CA, Memphis, TN, Miami, FL, Nashville, TN, Oklahoma City, OK, Orlando, FL, Phoenix, AZ, Raleigh, NC, Sacramento, CA, San Antonio, TX, San Diego, CA, San Francisco, CA, San Jose, CA, Tulsa, OK. Other geographic and service restrictions apply. AT&T or an authorized vendor will contact customer to schedule, deliver, and set up an eligible device. No charge to customer for AT&T Right To You. Right To You delivery is non-transferable, has no cash value, and cannot be redeemed for cash or applied as payment to an AT&T account. AT&T not responsible for lost or damaged software or data. Subject to wireless service agreement. Activation/upgrade, early termination and other fees, and restrictions may apply. Offer subject to change.

8 New lines or upgrades. Req’s purchase of a new eligible smartphone (excludes AT&T Certified Restored) w/a new 2-yr svc. commitment on elig. qualified postpaid service (voice and data) (min. $50/mo. on AT&T Mobile Share Plus for Business plan for new svc after AutoPay discount; pay min. $60/mo. until discount starts w/in 2 bills). Other qual. plans available. Existing customers can add to elig. current plans. Up to $100 discount applied at checkout. Final discounted device price will not be less than $0.99.

9 Req’s AT&T Unlimited Starter. Includes 25% wireless disc. Reqs autopay and paperless bill. Taxes and fees extra.

*About AT&T



We help more than 100 million U.S. families, friends and neighbors, plus nearly 2.5 million businesses, connect to greater possibility. From the first phone call 140+ years ago to our 5G wireless and multi-gig internet offerings today, we @ATT innovate to improve lives. For more information about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T), please visit us at about.att.com. Investors can learn more at investors.att.com.

