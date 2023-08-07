Cryptocurrency Price Today: Bitcoin Remains Above $30,000 Mark As Shiba Inu Becomes Top Gainer – ABP Live









09 Jul 2023

Bitcoin price stood at $30,295.78 on Sunday morning. ( Image Source : Getty )

Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) — two of the most valued crypto coins — managed to rise above the $30,000 and $18,000 marks, respectively, on early Sunday morning. Other popular altcoins — including the likes of Dogecoin (DOGE) and Ripple (XRP) — landed in the positive as overall prices saw minor gains across the board. Shiba Inu (SHIB) emerged to be the biggest gainer, seeing a 24-hour jump of over 5.70 percent. eCash (XEC), on the other hand, turned out to be the biggest loser.

At the time of writing, the global crypto market cap stood at $1.18 trillion, registering a 24-hour gain of 0.25 percent.

Bitcoin price stood at $30,295.78 seeing a 24-hour gain of 0.12 percent, as per CoinMarketCap. According to Indian exchange WazirX, BTC price stood at Rs 26 lakhs.

ETH price stood at $1,869.22, marking a 24-hour gain of 0.39 percent at the time of writing. As per WazirX, Ethereum price in India stood at Rs 1.60 lakhs.

DOGE registered a 24-hour gain of 1.49 percent as per CoinMarketCap data, currently priced at $0.06623. As per WazirX, Dogecoin price in India stood at Rs 5.6023.

Litecoin saw a 24-hour loss of 0.10 percent. At the time of writing, it was trading at $97.37. LTC price in India stood at Rs 8,420.00.

XRP price stood at $0.4707, seeing a 24-hour gain of 0.74 percent. As per WazirX, Ripple price stood at Rs 40.4001.

Solana price stood at $21.62, marking a 24-hour loss of 0.41 percent. As per WazirX, SOL price in India stood at Rs 1,850.00.

As per CoinMarketCap data, here are the top five crypto gainers over the past 24 hours:

Shiba Inu (SHIB)

Price: $0.000007714

24-hour gain: 5.70 percent

Injective (INJ)

Price: $8.36

24-hour gain: 5.57 percent

Avalanche (AVAX)

Price: $14.12

24-hour gain: 5.14 percent

Bone ShibaSwap (BONE)

Price: $1.37

24-hour gain: 3.19 percent

Fantom (FTM)

Price: $0.2765

24-hour gain: 3.07 percent

As per CoinMarketCap data, here are the top five crypto losers over the past 24 hours:

eCash (XEC)

Price: $0.00003418

24-hour loss: 8.03 percent

Compound (COMP)

Price: $53.37

24-hour loss: 5.40 percent

Bitcoin SV (BSV)

Price: $41.37

24-hour loss: 3.87 percent

Maker (MKR)

Price: $935.40

24-hour loss: 2.98 percent

BitDAO (BIT)

Price: $0.4305

24-hour loss: 2.61 percent

Disclaimer: Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions. Cryptocurrency is not a legal tender and is subject to market risks. Readers are advised to seek expert advice and read offer document(s) along with related important literature on the subject carefully before making any kind of investment whatsoever. Cryptocurrency market predictions are speculative and any investment made shall be at the sole cost and risk of the readers.

