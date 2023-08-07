The Best New Movies And Shows On Netflix Today: February 3, 2023 – Forbes

‘True Spirit’ hits Netflix on February 3, 2023.
This week marks a busy one for Netflix
So let’s take a look at the best of what was added to Netflix today. In addition to that, at the bottom of the article you can find a full list of every new program that came to Netflix this past week.
If you’d like a rundown of all the best movies released on Netflix last month, check out my list here.
Three students from a poor neighborhood join an exclusive high school for Delhi elite where dark secrets and rumors ultimately lead to murder.
A tenacious Australian teen chases her dreams — and faces her fears — as she sets out to become the youngest person to sail solo around the world.
After witnessing a grotesque murder at a party in her new town, a teenager starts having strange visions and bizarre desires.
Haunted by memories of her broken marriage and a fight with her daughter, a woman joins an intense self-help retreat when her vacation goes awry.
As the coronavirus upends their lives, two detectives doggedly pursue those responsible for an abduction they realize is part of a sinister pattern.
Home Latest News The Best New Movies And Shows On Netflix Today: February 3, 2023...