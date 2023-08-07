The Best New Movies And Shows On Netflix Today: February 3, 2023 – Forbes









‘True Spirit’ hits Netflix on February 3, 2023.

This week marks a busy one for Netflix NFLX , as several new movies and TV shows will be added to the streaming service’s digital library each day. And today is no exception, as there are seven new options available for subscribers.

So let’s take a look at the best of what was added to Netflix today. In addition to that, at the bottom of the article you can find a full list of every new program that came to Netflix this past week.

Three students from a poor neighborhood join an exclusive high school for Delhi elite where dark secrets and rumors ultimately lead to murder.

A tenacious Australian teen chases her dreams — and faces her fears — as she sets out to become the youngest person to sail solo around the world.

After witnessing a grotesque murder at a party in her new town, a teenager starts having strange visions and bizarre desires.

Haunted by memories of her broken marriage and a fight with her daughter, a woman joins an intense self-help retreat when her vacation goes awry.

As the coronavirus upends their lives, two detectives doggedly pursue those responsible for an abduction they realize is part of a sinister pattern.

