watchOS 10's new interface is revealed in latest leak – Macworld

Ever since the Apple Watch launched in 2015, it’s had the same honeycomb-style grid that shows all of your apps in a haphazard layout that relies more on memory than intuition. According to a new leak, that’s going to change with version 10.

After Mark Gurman reported watchOS 10 was due for an “updated interface,” Analyst 941 on Twitter, who has leaked a flurry of information about iOS 17 and the iPhone 15, claims watchOS 10 will have “a redesigned homescreen layout/grid.” According to the report, the new grid is “going to be much easier to use,” with a layout that takes its design cues from iOS.

Happy 9:41 AM

I saved the best for last, watchOS will have a redesigned homescreen layout/grid.

heavy details SOON. but it’s going to be much easier to use, move, & act more familiar to iOS, including folders.📂

Unsure if it will be a third option or replace grid as default. pic.twitter.com/GuNvcnmIox

According to Analyst 941, that means icons will be arranged in rows rather than in a honeycomb pattern. Unlike on the iPhone, you’ll scroll vertically to see the rest of your apps rather than swiping from side to side. According to the renders they provide, nine apps will fit on the screen at once, with three more partially visible.

Analyst 941 also says watchOS 10 will support folders for the first time, though it’s unclear how they will work. They say folders will “be very reminiscent of the iOS 4-6 days,” which were limited to 12 apps and a single screen. Since you can’t hide apps on Apple Watch as you can on the iPhone, folders will be an important way to clean up a watch with lots of apps installed.

The leaker says they will provide “heavy details SOON” and we can’t wait to see what else watchOS 10, which is shaping up to be the biggest news out of WWDC, has to offer.

Michael Simon has been covering Apple since the iPod was the iWalk. His obsession with technology goes back to his first PC—the IBM Thinkpad with the lift-up keyboard for swapping out the drive. He’s still waiting for that to come back in style tbh.

