35 Best New Movies on Netflix – Yahoo Finance









In this piece, we will take a look at the 35 best new movies on Netflix. For more movies, head on over to 10 Best New Movies on Netflix.

With these details in mind, let’s take a look at some top movies on Netflix in 2023.

Photo by Alexander Shatov on Unsplash

Our Methodology

To start off our list, we first looked at all new Netflix movie releases this year. However, since these were fewer than 235, we also included all movies released in 2022. Then, they were ranked based on their IMDB score, and the top 35 are listed here. For more movies, you can check out 30 Highest Grossing Movies of all time Adjusted for Inflation.

Latest IMDB Score: 5.4

Jung_E is a South Korean film that takes place in an alternate reality where humanity is forced to clone the brain of a soldier to end a civil war.

Latest IMDB Score: 5.4

The Marriage App is an Argentinian romantic comedy that was released in 2022 and focuses on a couple that use a software application to navigate their marriage.

Latest IMDB Score: 5.5

Infiesto is a Spanish crime thriller focusing on the reappearance of a missing woman that raises questions.

Latest IMDB Score: 5.5

You People is an American comedy starring Jonah Hill and Eddie Murphy. It was released in 2023 and is rated R for mature audiences.

Latest IMDB Score: 5.5

Delivery by Christmas is a Polish romantic comedy that focuses on a courier and a customer rushing to make up for missed deliveries.

Latest IMDB Score: 5.6

All the Places is a Spanish adventure comedy that was released this year and follows the journey of a cross country trip of two siblings.

Latest IMDB Score: 5.6

Your Place or Mine is a star studded American romantic comedy featuring Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher as two long distance best friends. You really don’t need a synopsis to see where this is going.

Latest IMDB Score: 5.6

A Night at the Kindergarten is a Polish comedy that sees a man gatecrash a school event.

Latest IMDB Score: 5.7

Love at First Kiss is a Spanish American romantic comedy released in 2023. It follows the journey of a teenager who falls head over heels in love after kissing a girl for the first time.

Latest IMDB Score: 5.7

White Noise is an American and British comedy and horror film that sees a college professor dealing with a chemical accident that forces a mass evacuation.

Latest IMDB Score: 5.8

Dear David is an Indonesian romantic comedy and drama that sees a high school student face off her school when her diary is leaked to everyone.

Latest IMDB Score: 5.8

The Price of Family is an Italian comedy focusing on the conflict between adult children who move away from their parents to start a new life.

Latest IMDB Score: 5.8

Troll is a Norwegian action film that sees a mythical beast surprise everyone by creating havoc

Latest IMDB Score: 5.9

Burning Patience is a Chilean romantic drama following the journey of a fisherman wanting to become a poet.

Latest IMDB Score: 6

Dog Gone is an American true story that covers the relationship between a father and son.

Latest IMDB Score: 6.1

The Big Four is an action comedy that sees an assassin turn into a good guy and take on a gang.

Latest IMDB Score: 6.2

We Have A Ghost is an American family comedy about a family who find a ghost in their attic and help set it free.

Latest IMDB Score: 6.2

Scrooge: A Christmas Carol is an animated adaptation of Charles Dickinson’s Christmas classic.

Latest IMDB Score: 6.4

Furies is a Vietnamese action movie focusing on a team of girls fighting a gang of abusers.

Latest IMDB Score: 6.4imdb

Luther: The Fallen Sun is an American and British film that continues the story of the television series Luther.

Latest IMDB Score: 6.4

10 Days of a Good Man is a Turkish crime drama following the story of a lawyer and detective.

Latest IMDB Score: 6.4

Unlocked is a South Korean crime film seeing a stalker focus on a girl through her stolen phone.

Latest IMDB Score: 6.5

The Magician’s Elephant is an American and Australian animated film that sees an elephant team up with an orphan.

Latest IMDB Score: 6.5

Noise is an Argentinian and Mexican drama about a mother’s journey looking for her daughter.

Latest IMDB Score: 6.6

The Pale Blue Eye is an American star studded film featuring Christian Bale as a detective hunting the murderer of a West Point graduate.

Click to continue reading and see 10 Best New Movies on Netflix.

