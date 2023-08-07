AT&T Announces Preliminary Results of 2023 Annual Meeting – AT&T Newsroom









DALLAS, May 18, 2023

AT&T held its annual stockholder meeting. Additional information can be found on the AT&T Investor Relations website.

Key Takeaways:

AT&T Inc.* (NYSE:T) announced the preliminary results of its annual meeting of stockholders, which was held today.

At the meeting, each of the 10 nominees to the company’s board of directors were re-elected to a one-year term. Stockholders also voted to approve the appointment of Ernst & Young as the company’s independent auditors (95.2% of votes cast in favor).

In advisory votes, stockholders approved the compensation of AT&T’s executive officers, as described in the 2023 proxy statement (92.3% of votes cast in favor), and the frequency with which stockholders vote on executive compensation (95.7% cast in favor of an annual vote).

Additionally, two proposals submitted by stockholders were defeated:

When final voting results are available, they will be filed with the SEC and posted on the AT&T Investor Relations website and on AT&T’s proxy website.

*About AT&T



We help more than 100 million U.S. families, friends and neighbors, plus nearly 2.5 million businesses, connect to greater possibility. From the first phone call 140+ years ago to our 5G wireless and multi-gig internet offerings today, we @ATT innovate to improve lives. For more information about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T), please visit us at about.att.com. Investors can learn more at investors.att.com.

Read more Investor Relations news

Learn how we delivered strong second-quarter results with profitable subscriber growth and year over year increases in Mobility service and broadband revenues.

For the convenience of all interested parties, we are including a link to the content of that pleading in this press release.

The board of directors today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.2775 per share on the company’s common shares.

source







