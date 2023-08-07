Why is my tax return refund so low this year? What can I claim? And why you shouldn't rush to lodge your tax return – ABC News









Why is my tax return refund so low this year? What can I claim? And why you shouldn't rush to lodge your tax return

It's a new financial year, which means it's tax time!

About 14 million Australians will be prepping their tax returns over the coming weeks and months.

But don't rush in — the Australian Taxation Office (ATO) is asking people to hold off submitting their returns until they have all their information.

And changes in the 2022/23 financial year mean that many tax return refunds could be lower this year — with some actually having to owe the Australian Taxation Office (ATO) money.

Here what you need to know.

Before you claim your tax refund you first have to lodge your return.

There are three ways to lodge your tax return:

If you are submitting your tax yourself, you must lodge it by Tuesday, October 31.

If a registered tax agent is lodging on your behalf, they will generally have special lodgement schedules and can lodge returns for clients later than October 31.

But you still need to engage a tax agent before October 31.

Technically, you can lodge your tax return any time after July 1 and before October 31.

However, the ATO has warned that rushing to get your return in could end in headaches.

ATO Assistant Commissioner Tim Loh explained that returns lodged in early July are more likely to be changed by the ATO compared to those lodged later.

"While you can lodge from 1 July, there is a much higher chance that your return will be missing important information if you lodge your return before late July," Mr Loh said.

"If you forget to include everything, it will slow down the progress of your return, and you’ll likely end up with more work to do down the track," he said.

The ATO advises that most information from employers, banks, government agencies and health funds will be automatically loaded into tax return by late July.

Advice is to wait until your income statement is marked 'Tax ready' to lodge your return.

There could be a few reasons your return refund doesn't look as robust as past years, according to the ATO.

But the most likely culprit for a low refund — or even a tax bill — is the discontinuation of the low and middle income tax offset (LMITO).

Introduced in 2018/19 budget, the LMITO gave those earning between $37,000 and $126,000 a tax benefit of up to $1,080 depending on how much they earned.

The offset increased, and those earning between $48,001 and $90,000 during the 2021/22 financial year got the full $1,500 offset.

The ATO reported that more than 10 million people claimed the LMITO in the 20/21 financial year.

Well, the good times are over as the LMITO ran out on 30 June, 2022.

So, if you have a discrepancy of about $1,500 in your 22/23 return refund, the missing LMITO could be the cause.

There are many work and non-work related expenses that you can claim on your tax return.

Some of these deductions you will need records to claim.

However, according to the ATO, if your total work expenses are $300 or less, you are not required to provide records.

Deductions can include:

There are very strict rules about what you can and can't claim.

So check out the ATO website for the full details before filling out your tax return

It'll take on average between two weeks and 50 business days for your return to be processed.

This can depend on which method you lodged your return by.

A while after you've lodged, you might see the phrase 'balancing account' when you look at the status of your return in the app or online.

This means that the ATO has the result of your return, and that they're calculating your refund or bill based on your account balance.

Editor's note: This article has been amended to clarify that the initial offset introduced in the 2018/19 budget for those earning between $37,000 and $126,000 was up to $1,080. And that the offset increased during the 2021/22 financial year to $1,500 for those earning between $48,001 and $90,000.

It also corrects the financial year that the changes impact, from 2023/2024 to 2022/2023, and clarifies that the WFH calculation method is now the fixed rate method rather than the shortcut method.

