Netflix’s New Releases Coming in February 2023 – Hollywood Reporter

Take a look at the movies and TV shows that are hitting the streaming service this month.
By Hilary Lewis
Perfect Match, The Woman King and Outer Banks: Season 3 are some of the much-anticipated projects hitting Netflix this month.
New dating show Perfect Match features alums from Netflix’s unscripted series looking for love and competing against their fellow singles in a tropical paradise. In the Nick Lachey-hosted series, contestants will pair up to form potential matches with the most compatible couples able to play matchmaker, breaking up couples and connecting them with new singles. The first season will start streaming on Valentine’s Day, with new episodes dropping each week.
Shortly after Valentine’s Day, Netflix will air two projects celebrating African royalty.
The Jada Pinkett Smith-executive-produced and -narrated docuseries African Queens: Njinga, dropping Feb. 15, explores the life of the 17th century warrior leader of Ndongo and Matamba, in modern-day Angola.
The next day, Netflix will start streaming Gina Prince-Bythewood’s acclaimed The Woman King, starring Viola Davis, about the Agojie all-female African army. Though the Sony film was memorably snubbed by the Oscars, it has received numerous other honors from critics groups and awards organizations.
Later this month, Netflix will release season 3 of Outer Banks, in which the Pogues search for a legendary lost city.
Three-episode docuseries Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal will explore the eponymous, powerful South Carolina family and the mysterious deaths that began the unraveling of their legacy. The series hits Netflix amid Alex Murdaugh’s double-murder trial.
The streamer will also debut part three of family-comedy The Upshaws, starring Kim Fields, Mike Epps and Wanda Sykes.
Earlier this month, Netflix added the Reese Witherspoon–Ashton Kutcher rom-com Your Place or Mine; part one of season four of the Penn Badgley starrer You; Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile; On My Block spinoff Freeridge; the first two Bad Boys movies; Call Me by Your Name; Eat Pray Love; It; Julie & Julia; the Lord of the Rings film trilogy; La La Land; and season six of The Great British Baking Show: The Professionals.
Missed what came to Netflix last month? Check out the January 2023 additions here.
Read on for the complete list of titles hitting Netflix this February.
Feb. 1
Bad Boys
Bad Boys II
Call Me by Your Name
Daddy’s Little Girls
Eat Pray Love
Enough
The Great British Baking Show: The Professionals: Season 6
Gunther’s Millions
It (2017)
Julie & Julia
La La Land
The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring
The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King
The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers
New Amsterdam: Seasons 3 & 4
The Pursuit of Happyness
Spanglish
Spy Kids: All the Time in the World
Stepmom
Survivor: Season 32
Tyler Perry’s I Can Do Bad All by Myself
Underworld
Feb. 2
Freeridge
Feb. 3
Class
Infiesto
Stromboli
Thomas & Friends: All Engines Go: Season 2
True Spirit
Viking Wolf
Feb. 4
Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile
Feb. 8
Bill Russell: Legend
The Exchange
MTV Floribama Shore: Season 1
Feb. 9
Dear David
My Dad the Bounty Hunter
You: Season 4: Part 1
Feb. 10
10 Days of a Good Man
Love is Blind: After the Altar Season 3
Love to Hate You
Your Place or Mine
Feb. 13
Squared Love All Over Again
Feb. 14
All the Places
A Sunday Affair
In Love All Over Again
Jim Jefferies: High n’ Dry
Pasión de Gavilanes: Seasons 1-2
Perfect Match
Re/Member
Feb. 15
NoFilter
African Queens: Njinga
CoComelon: Season 7
Eva Lasting
Full Swing
The Law According to Lidia Poët
Red Rose
Feb. 16
47 Meters Down: Uncaged
Ouija
The Upshaws: Part 3
The Woman King
Feb. 17
Community Squad
Ganglands: Season 2
A Girl and an Astronaut
Unlocked
Feb. 19
Whindersson Nunes: Preaching to the Choir
Feb. 20
Operation Finale
Feb. 22
Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal
The Strays
Triptych
Feb. 23
Call Me Chihiro
Outer Banks: Season 3
Feb. 24
Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 5
Oddballs: Season 2
Married at First Sight: Season 12
Pokémon Ultimate Journeys: The Series: Part 2
The Real World: Season 12
We Have a Ghost
Who Were We Running From?
Feb. 28
American Pickers: Season 15
Too Hot to Handle: Germany
A Whole Lifetime with Jamie Demetriou
