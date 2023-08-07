Great for school: Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 is $300 off at Best Buy – Digital Trends









One of the best laptop deals is a great choice for students heading back to school and wanting something stylish by their side. Right now at Best Buy, you can buy the Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 for $1,000 saving $300 off the regular price of $1,300. Dipping under the $1,000 mark makes this a much more attractive option for discerning customers. We’re here to tell you why this might be the laptop for you.



There’s a lot to love about the Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 if you want something that looks good, is highly portable, yet is still fairly powerful. It uses an Intel Evo Platform Core i5 processor so it’s pretty speedy while also offering efficient battery life of up to 18 hours. Yup, you’re not going to need to recharge it throughout the day. Alongside the 12th-generation processor is 8GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage. The latter means it’s unlikely you’ll run out of space soon which is a big bonus. Perhaps the highlight though is the 13.6-inch PixelSense touchscreen that looks better and sharper than many of the best laptops. The 2256 x 1504 resolution looks crisp as you use it, while its size means the laptop weighs under three pounds so you can easily take it between classes.

Microsoft may not feature in our look at the best laptop brands but that’s mostly because it focuses on a small set of devices rather than being a big player. What it does do is produce good quality laptops that look great. Even the keyboard feels good to use, while there’s also Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos support to ensure this is a good system for streaming shows or movies. It’s all a reminder of how far stylish laptops have come — they’re not just about looks but also reasonable power too.

The Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 is usually priced at $1,300. Right now, you can buy it from Best Buy for $1,000 so you save $300 off the regular price. It’s just in time for back-to-school purchases. If you’ve been waiting to upgrade before heading back to class, this is your chance. Don’t miss out as it’s likely to end soon.



Microsoft’s Surface Pro devices are very popular 2-in-1 laptops because of their combination of style and performance, so Microsoft Surface Pro deals always attract a lot of attention. If you’re interested, you can get the Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ for just $600 right now, as Best Buy is offering a $330 discount on its original price of $930. There’s no telling how long this offer will stay available though, so you should be moving quickly and proceeding with the purchase if you don’t want to miss this bargain.

Why you should buy the Microsoft Surface Pro 7+

The Microsoft Surface Pro 9 is the latest version in its line of 2-in-1 devices, but the Microsoft Surface Pro 7+, a mid-cycle update to the Microsoft Surface Pro 7, is already enough for the average user. It’s powered by the 11th-generation Intel Core i3 processor and 8GB of RAM, which will let you accomplish basic tasks like doing online research, making and delivering presentations, and creating reports quickly and efficiently. The Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ also comes with a 128GB SSD, for ample storage for your apps and files, and Windows 11 Home pre-loaded so that you can start using it right away.

If you’re looking at laptop deals for affordable Windows-based machines but nothing has caught your attention, it may be time to switch your search towards Chromebooks. Here’s an offer that may be too good for you to refuse — the HP Chromebook 14a for just $149, which is half its sticker price of $299 following a $150 discount from Best Buy. We’re not sure how long this bargain will last, but since there’s a chance that stocks sell out quickly, you’re going to have to hurry up with your purchase if you don’t want to miss out.

Why you should buy the HP Chromebook 14a

The HP Chromebook 14a doesn’t look like much on paper, as it’s equipped with the Intel Celeron N4120 processor, integrated Intel UHD Graphics 600, and 4GB of RAM. However, according to our Chromebook versus laptop comparison, it’s still going to run smoothly because of Google’s Chrome OS, which rely on online apps and Android apps instead of traditional software that you need to install. The HP Chromebook 14a will never challenge the best laptops as it won’t be able to handle demanding tasks, but for basic functions like typing reports, making presentations, and doing online research, it’s more than enough.

One of the best Apple deals today is thanks to Best Buy. Head over there and you can buy the Apple Mac Mini with M2 chip for $499 saving you $100 off the regular price of $599. While it might not be the M2 Pro model, it’s more than powerful enough for most people. Here’s a look at everything else you need to know about it before you hit the buy button.

Why you should buy the Apple Mac Mini with M2

The Mac Mini is a great desktop computer, whether you’re going for the M2 Pro model or this one with a standard M2. The best desktop computer for home use, you get a powerful 8-core CPU and 10-core GPU which is great for multitasking or using graphics-intensive apps. Even games look a little better here than you’d usually see with Mac performance. Alongside that, there’s 8GB of memory and 256GB of SSD storage. That might sound low but Macs are good at optimizing performance so 8GB should be sufficient for most people. Of course, more storage space would be nice but it’s not essential.

