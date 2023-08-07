How to use Assist app in Valorant: Features, Game Mode, and more – Sportskeeda









Valorant is Riot Games’ most dominant first-person shooter (FPS) esports title that features hero-shooter elements. The Assist application, as the name suggests, provides players assistance as they play the game.

The Assist application was created by an independent developer, M1ke. It was released as a companion program that utilizes Riot Client to provide various services. The application is an external software that works as a third-party program on PC.

Note: The Assist program is not endorsed by Riot Games. While the website is trusted by many in the community, it is best to exercise caution when providing credentials to the software.

The Assist application acts as an external launcher for Valorant through the Riot Client, albeit with limitations. M1ke, the program’s developer, intends to expand its functionality in the future to enhance the overall user experience with quality-of-life updates.

Game Mode is a new service in the Assist application that acts as an in-game companion while playing online matches. Here are the features that will be included in this mode.

The Assist application uses various assets to function. The entire software was developed following the legal terms and conditions provided by Riot Games for Valorant to ensure it was not blocked by Vanguard.

Here is a list of the various services the Assist application currently offers:

M1ke has provided the community with a probable roadmap of what can be expected in the future. Here are some of the features that could arrive with the application:

The Assist application is not wholly independent software. It relies heavily on Riot Client and uses Valorant’s official assets to function. The application merely acts as an add-on to make life easier for players.

