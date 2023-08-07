Tencent, Roblox, and more to attend WN Connect Shenzhen’22 on … – Game World Observer









WN Connect Shenzhen’22, a networking event for China-based games industry professionals, will take place later this week. Attendees can look forward to Tencent, Roblox, and other big companies operating in the Chinese market.



The event will take place at Zhiyan FLAMES Pafang Bar (号 炙焰Flames牛扒餐吧), running from 6.30 pm to 9.30 pm Beijing Time (GMT+8).

WN Connect are usually small events for 100-150 people, dedicated to the local gaming industry. Attendees can share their experiences and discuss business topics in a relaxed atmosphere.

Representatives from ByteDance, Roblox, Tencent, OPPO, Azur Games, Round Ventures, and Huawei are expected to attend WN Connect Shenzhen’22 this week. On-site participants will be able to expand their network, exchange first-hand information, and listen to recorded lectures from international speakers.

The on-site part of the event is invitation-only, so those interested should register to get approved. Those unable to attend WN Connect Shenzhen’22 in person will have a chance to get online access via the WN Hub communication platform.

The upcoming WN Connect is the third one hosted by WN Media Group this year. Similar events were held in Istanbul and Tel Aviv in May and October, respectively.

It is worth noting that this is WN Media Group’s third on-site event in China and the first in Shenzhen, the third largest city in China with a population of over 17 million people. It is also the country’s main tech hub, home to Tencent’s headquarters and local offices of companies like 505 Games and Gameloft.

