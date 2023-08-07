Some popular Galaxy devices won't get One UI 6.0 (Android 14) – SamMobile – Samsung news









© 2023 SamMobile

SamMobile has affiliate and sponsored partnerships. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn a commission.

Last updated: August 7th, 2023 at 12:44 UTC+02:00

No matter how good a company’s firmware support may be, no device lasts forever, and the time comes when every smartwatch stops receiving OS updates.

Samsung upgraded its firmware support policy from two to three years, then one-upped itself and committed to supporting some devices with four major OS upgrades.

In short, the Galaxy S21 series (including the S21 FE) and every S flagship that came after are eligible for four OS upgrades. The same applies to the Galaxy A33, Galaxy A53, Galaxy A73, and later models.

If you’re wondering if your Galaxy phone or tablet will get Android 14 and One UI 6.0, here’s a list of devices that won’t and will forever run Android 13 and One UI 5.

Android 13 will be the last major OS update for the following Galaxy phones and tablets. These Samsung devices won’t get Android 14 and One UI 6.0, but they will continue to receive security patches for a while longer. If your device runs an older-than-Android 13 OS version and is not on the list, it will not receive Android 14 either. (Click the links below if you want to see when these devices received Android 13 and One UI 5).

Samsung hasn’t confirmed when it will release its Android 14-based One UI 6.0 update, but if the schedule for Android 13 is any indication, the next major OS upgrade should roll out for select Galaxy phones and tablets before the end of 2023.

The latest Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra will likely be the first to receive Android 14 and One UI 6.0, followed by older S-series flagships and the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5. The foldable phones could ship with One UI 5.1.1.

You might also like

Well, it seems we were right and Samsung Germany really did make a premature announcement, as it has now taken down the newsroom post that talked about the One UI 6.0 beta program. Here’s hoping we won’t have to wait too long for the beta program to actually go live. Original story follows: The most […]

Samsung released Android 13 to Galaxy device owners late last year. The company has done an impressive job of quickly rolling it out for eligible devices. Tens of millions of Galaxy smartphones and tablets are now running Android 13 with One UI 5.0. The focus now shifts to Android 14. Google has released the first […]

Every year, Google releases a major Android OS upgrade. Samsung does the same and uses Google’s new OS version as a platform for a fresh One UI update. And like clockwork, for the second half of 2023, we expect a handful of Galaxy phones to get Android 14 and One UI 6.0. If you want […]

Samsung has no equal in the field of software updates for smartphones (except Appe). For a long time, in the Android ecosystem, manufacturers — including Samsung — used to provide two major Android updates to their smartphones and tablets. In Samsung’s case, it didn’t matter if the device was a flagship or a mid-range phone […]

Google kickstarted Android 14 beta testing for Pixel smartphones a few days ago, and in a few months, Samsung will do the same for Galaxy devices. Samsung’s version of Android 14 with come with One UI 6.0, adding new features on top of everything that’s included in Android 14. Once beta testing is over, Samsung […]

By the end of this month, there’s a good chance that Galaxy S23 owners will be able to sign up to try out the Android 14 and One UI 6.0 beta update. Our sources recently revealed that Samsung’s One UI 6.0 beta program could debut in the third week of July, which means the first […]

August 2023 security patch

Devices

Samsung Galaxy A14 5G

SM-A146B

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5

SM-F731B

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5

SM-F946B

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9

SM-X710

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9+

SM-X810

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra

SM-X910

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 40mm

SM-R930

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 LTE 40mm

SM-R935

Best picks

Social media

Reviews

Notebook

TV

© 2023 SamMobile

source







