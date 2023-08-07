The Mandalorian season 3 release schedule: When is episode 8 out … – Radio Times

More adventures – and dangerous threats – await Mando and Grogu.
The Mandalorian season 3 is fast approaching its finale, as Din Djarin and Grogu continue their adventures across the galaxy.
We might be heading towards the conclusion, but there are still plenty of loose ends to tie up, especially after that shock ending to episode 7, which saw Moff Gideon's return, Din captured, and Paz Viszla killed.
Rick Famuyiwa, who directed the final two episodes, promised "resolution" as well as a few more surprises for season 3, so we're still on the edge of our seats.
Here's everything you need to know about when new episodes of the Disney Plus series are released.
There isn't long to wait. The Mandalorian season 3 episode 8 – the final episode of the season – will be released on Disney Plus on Wednesday 19th April 2023 at 8am GMT.
As usual, the full title will be revealed on the day of release.
Viewers across the pond will have to set a late-night alarm to be among the first to watch, as the series drops on Disney Plus in the United States at midnight (PST) / 3am (EST).
The Mandalorian season 3 will consist of eight episodes in total, which are set to be released weekly on Disney Plus over a period of two months.
Mark your calendars with the following release dates if you never want to miss a chapter:
A fourth season is already in development.
The Mandalorian season 3 will consist of eight episodes.
The previous two seasons each consisted of eight episodes, meaning that by the end of the third season, 24 chapters of the story of The Mandalorian will be released.
The episodes will run for approximately between 30 and 50 minutes.
