The Top 7 Ways You Can Use Google Bard – MUO – MakeUseOf

Google Bard was initially launched as a text-only chatbot. However, thanks to recent updates, the AI tool can be used to code, generate images and up-to-date content, and translate text, among other things.

To fully leverage Bard’s capabilities, it’s important that you’re aware of what it can do. Here are a few practical ways you can utilize Google Bard’s potential to improve your productivity and efficiency:

Google Bard is one of the best tools you can use to summarize articles. The AI platform can extract key points from any article and present them to you in an easy-to-comprehend manner.

To get an article summarized by Google Bard, all you need to do is paste the link to the article on the Bard platform with an appropriate prompt. Bard will then share a summary of the article that you can read, copy, or export. If you’d like more information, you can also choose to Google-related topics without leaving the Bard interface.

Alternatively, you can also paste the content you would like summarized onto the Bard interface to get a concise version of the text.

This feature of Bard makes it extremely useful for researchers, students, and professionals who need to get the gist of a long article in a matter of minutes.

If you’re having trouble thinking independently, it can help to brainstorm ideas with an AI tool like Google Bard.

For instance, if you’re an educator trying to come up with a more engaging lesson plan, you could ask Google Bard to list a few creative ways to teach the topic to your students. You can then use Bard's ideas to refine your lesson plan.

When using AI tools to brainstorm ideas, make sure to be specific with your prompts. This will give Bard more information to work with and a better understanding of the kind of response you’re looking for. Also, don’t hesitate to reframe your prompts in different ways to generate more specific inputs.

Whether you need help refining your copy or writing engaging, catchy taglines, AI tools can help with the content creation process.

One of the best parts about using AI tools like Google Bard is that you can create personalized content that is tailored to different target audiences. For instance, if you’re trying to market a product and need to have three types of marketing copy for different user personas, Bard can help craft compelling copy that’s hyper-specific to individual personas.

What’s more, AI tools are great for basic editing and proofreading. Not only can Bard detect spelling and grammar errors, but it can also check whether your content follows a specific tone throughout. This can help you save time and improve the quality of your content.

AI tools have revolutionized the way data is analyzed. Prior to the introduction and use of AI tools, considerable human input was required to analyze and make sense of large sets of data.

AI-powered tools, however, can process data faster and more efficiently than traditional methods.

At present, Google Bard can analyze data, based on which it can generate simple visualization, spot trends, and detect any outliers. Bard can also generate reports based on the findings, allowing you to easily share your analysis with others.

What’s more, once you input your data into Google Bard’s interface, the tool can answer any questions in relation to the data.

If you’re like most people, you likely enjoy vacationing but detest the planning that goes into it. Fortunately, Bard can make planning a vacation a lot simpler by offering personalized suggestions and creating itineraries that suit your interests and preferences.

And no, Google Bard isn’t going to book you a flight ticket or accommodation. However, you can use the tool to generate hotel recommendations, plan activities for the duration of your travel, and get advice on how to dress for the location you’re traveling to.

What’s more, if you’d like to have a visual idea of the type of places you’ll be visiting, you can ask Bard to pull up photos of all the spots worth checking out.

Even if you’re not traveling, you can use Bard to generate a list of activities for you and your companions to do during the course of the day in your city. What’s interesting is that Bard is often able to tailor its recommendations based on the ages of the people you mention will be coming along with you.

An April 2023 update has enabled Google Bard to assist with programming tasks, such as code generation and debugging. You can take advantage of these capabilities in more than 20 programming languages, including Python, JavaScript, Java, and C++, among others. Additionally, Google Bard can also help you write functions that can be used in Google Sheets.

In addition to being able to generate code from scratch, Bard can also explain what different code snippets mean. This can be invaluable to people who are learning how to code. You can also ask Bard to debug code snippets—even ones that were generated by it.

Just keep in mind that this is an ongoing development, so Bard may sometimes generate incorrect code. Given this, make sure to test any code snippet that is generated or debugged by Bard and tweak it as necessary.

If your job requires you to write a number of emails every day, you know how tedious and time-consuming this task can get.

Fortunately, Bard can provide you with suggestions, offer prompts, and refine the content of your email in a matter of seconds, allowing you to send impactful emails without wasting too much time on the task.

Alternatively, you can also ask Bard to generate an email from scratch and refine it before sending it. This can be especially helpful if you are organizing an event, running a marketing campaign, or networking.

Most AI tools, including Google Bard, are continuing to evolve, so their use cases and efficiency may increase considerably in the near future. Given that the effectiveness of different AI tools can vary based on the user’s specific requirements, it’s important that you test out different platforms and compare their strengths and limitations in order to determine which tool best aligns with your objectives.

As a tech enthusiast, Vinayak has always been passionate about exploring the latest innovations and product updates and sharing his insights with others. In his free time, he enjoys travelling, watching movies, biking, and listening to music.

