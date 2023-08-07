Binance Compliance Chief Calls His Job One of the 'Most Challenging' – The Wall Street Journal

Binance Compliance Chief Calls His Job One of the ‘Most Challenging’
Binance Compliance Chief Calls His Job One of the ‘Most Challenging’
By
April 4, 2023 3:24 pm ET
NEW YORK—Noah Perlman, the newly hired global chief compliance officer at Binance Holdings Ltd., said the regulatory environment for the cryptocurrency industry has made his job one of the “most challenging opportunities in compliance.”
