Binance Compliance Chief Calls His Job One of the 'Most Challenging' – The Wall Street Journal









Binance Compliance Chief Calls His Job One of the ‘Most Challenging’

Listen

(2 min)

Binance Compliance Chief Calls His Job One of the ‘Most Challenging’

Listen

(2 min)

This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. Distribution and use of this material are governed by our Subscriber Agreement and by copyright law. For non-personal use or to order multiple copies, please contact Dow Jones Reprints at 1-800-843-0008 or visit www.djreprints.com.

https://www.wsj.com/articles/binance-compliance-chief-calls-his-job-one-of-the-most-challenging-3cead7cc

By

April 4, 2023 3:24 pm ET

Listen

(2 min)

NEW YORK— Noah Perlman , the newly hired global chief compliance officer at Binance Holdings Ltd., said the regulatory environment for the cryptocurrency industry has made his job one of the “most challenging opportunities in compliance.”

Copyright © 2023 Dow Jones & Company, Inc. All Rights Reserved. 87990cbe856818d5eddac44c7b1cdeb8

Continue reading your article with

a WSJ subscription

Already a subscriber?

Sign In

WSJ Membership

Customer Service

Tools & Features

Ads

More

Dow Jones Products

WSJ Membership

Customer Service

Tools & Features

Ads

More

Copyright © 2023 Dow Jones & Company, Inc. All Rights Reserved

This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. Distribution and use of this material are governed by our Subscriber Agreement and by copyright law. For non-personal use or to order multiple copies, please contact Dow Jones Reprints at 1-800-843-0008 or visit www.djreprints.com.

source







