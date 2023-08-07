$0.001 SHIB Price Beckons As Shiba Inu Developer Hints At Shibarium Beta Launch In February – ZyCrypto









The eagerly awaited Shibarium layer-2 scaling solution for Shiba Inu (SHIB) is nearing its beta launch, with the lead developer Shytoshi Kusama hinting in his Twitter bio that Shibarium may come as soon as February or earlier.

On Friday, Kusama inadvertently exposed a likely date for the beta launch, veiled in a word puzzle, through his Twitter profile, which reads;

“Tending the Pine Tree of Life. Quickly learning to play the flute before putting Shibarium in a heart-shaped box with a bow.”

Following the profile update, the Shiba Inu (SHIB) community has been trying to decode the message, with some concluding that Shibarium will be released on Valentine’s Day, February 14.

“Hints from the core developer suggest a Beta release on February 14th, based on tweets from Shytoshi Kusama and the SHIB HOLDER,” one tweep wrote, echoing the thoughts of thousands of Shiba Inu adherents.

Late last week, Kusama issued another hint when he mysteriously tweeted;

“During fall, the tree may have only a few leaves, but then spring appears…Luckily, Shibarium, in this context, is a Pine Tree. Still, it needs water, sunlight and proper soil. But pines survive and thrive during the harshest winters. (I also hear the needle tea is good for you.)“

On Saturday, Kusama launched an official Telegram Group for Shibarium, which has over 12,000 members at the time of writing. He then stated that the channel would not communicate until the Layer-2 network is released, thus furthering speculation that it will be launched soon.

The latest developments have piqued the interest of the crypto community, with many speculating about the project’s potential and impact on the industry. Shibarium’s launch is expected to scale performance for the Shiba Inu ecosystem and signals a shift in the industry as more projects are now looking to layer-2 solutions to boost scalability, privacy, and security.

Meanwhile, the Shib army has been eagerly awaiting the launch, with some speculating that it will cause the prices of SHIB and BONE to increase, potentially sending SHIB past $0.001.

In the last 48 hours, SHIB has jumped by over 5% and in the last week by a remarkable 21%, with the current price at $0.00001209. SHIB is trading at its highest level since November 2022, with a 43% increase from the start of the year.

