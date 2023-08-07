Xbox 360 Gamer Gets Heartbreaking News After 16 Years – GameRant









A dedicated Xbox 360 gamer gets heartbreaking news after using their beloved gaming console for nearly 16 years.

An Xbox 360 gamer has gotten some heartbreaking news after using their console for nearly 16 years. The Xbox 360 was Microsoft's second video game console, the successor to the Xbox. Selling considerably more units than its predecessor, the Xbox 360 was a big success for Microsoft in some ways, but it was also a major disappointment, mainly due to a hardware defect that plagued its early years.

The Xbox 360 suffered from the Red Ring of Death, which was caused by the console overheating and rendering it unplayable. Original Xbox 360 consoles had an absurdly high failure rate, with Microsoft having to bite the bullet and fix them for free, even in cases when they were technically out of warranty. Later iterations of the Xbox 360 console managed to fix the Red Ring of Death, but the damage was done.

There were some lucky gamers who bought an Xbox 360 in 2005 and 2006 whose consoles have managed to avoid the Red Ring of Death and remain playable to this day. Unfortunately, it seems the Red Ring of Death is inevitable for those older models and comes knocking eventually, as I_Kill_peanut recently found out. Taking to Reddit in a viral post that has amassed over 101,000 upvotes, they revealed that their Xbox 360 console has finally been hit by the Red Ring of Death after nearly 16 years of service.

I_Kill_peanut's Xbox 360 console was certainly old school, utilizing the old memory cards as opposed to a hard drive. It's unclear what games they were still playing on it, but a copy of Left 4 Dead on Xbox 360 can be spotted in the image. There also appears to be a newer Xbox console below the 360, so at least I_Kill_peanut will still have some way to game, even with their Xbox 360 console being hit by the Red Ring of Death.

The new Xbox consoles are backward compatible with many Xbox 360 games, but there are still some notable titles that are not playable on newer hardware. Unfortunately, Microsoft has largely moved on from the Xbox backward compatibility program, so it's unlikely that any additional Xbox 360 games will make the jump, and so it's still necessary for gamers to have one of the consoles handy in order to play some games.

Microsoft's acquisition of Activision Blizzard could result in some of that company's older games being made backward compatible, but otherwise fans shouldn't expect any more 360 games to be added to the backward compatibility list.

