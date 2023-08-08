Microsoft Addresses Game Performance Issues Affecting Beta … – Thurrott.com



Microsoft has just released the Windows 11 preview builds 22623.1028 and 22621.1028 for Insiders on the Beta channel. These two builds address performance issues affecting games and GPU-intensive applications on Windows 11.

There are also more bug fixes for Insiders getting the build 22623.1028. Microsoft has fixed an issue causing Windows search to not work correctly on Windows on ARM PCs. The company also addressed another issue causing taskbar jump lists and preview thumbnails to not appear in the right position on 2-in-1 PCs.

Microsoft is also kicking off the December 2022 Bug Bash today: There will be new quests for Insiders on the Feedback Hub related to the different scenarios the Windows Insider team is currently investigating. This month’s Bug Bash will end on December 12.

That’s it for today’s Windows Insider flight for Beta Channel testers, which includes no new features. We’re likely to see more builds come to the Beta and Dev channels before the December holiday break, so we’ll see what happens.

Laurent is the Senior News Editor at Thurrott.com. He’s been writing about the tech industry for many years and his favorite topics to cover include Big Tech, media, and gaming. He’s also the Editorial Manager of the Petri IT knowledgebase.

