Network Upgrade Text Notifications – Verizon News









Verizon has the most reliable, robust, secure and highest performing network in the industry and we are working hard every day to make it even better. We continue to invest in new capacity, improve coverage and add features that allow our customers to easily utilize our network. These upgrades will bring a myriad of positive service benefits now and well into the future.

From time to time, this work may require us to temporarily disable a portion of our network which could cause service interruptions. We strive to do our work in a way that will have the least impact on our customers. If you have received a notification about planned work in your area, this page will provide additional details about the work being done and how it may affect you.

Yes. Verizon is upgrading our network around the country to make sure our customers continue to have the excellent experience they've come to expect from Verizon. In the spirit of transparency, we’re proactively notifying customers about upgrades in your area. We know you rely on us, and while we are upgrading our network in your area we want to do our best to keep you informed.

We are making coverage, capacity and performance upgrades. This will allow more people in your area to have access to our service, and the network itself will be able to handle more data, faster than ever before.

You’ll be able to do all the things you’ve always done with your mobile device, better and faster. With these upgrades, customers in the area can do everything from downloading large documents and seamlessly streaming videos in HD audio and video, to playing console quality games and conducting video chats and video conferencing calls with clear audio and video while on the move.

These upgrades are also enabling customers to choose Verizon Home Internet over other cable, because it is reliable and fast enough to power connected devices at home: smart TVs, tablets, phones, gaming consoles and more. If you don't already have Verizon Home Internet, for plans and more information, go to verizon.com/home.

With the upgraded Network, Verizon will be able to offer new services as they become available.

Throughout 2023, the network upgrades are happening in parts of the following states: Alabama, Arkansas, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Mississippi, Oklahoma, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, Texas, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, DC and West Virginia.

The messages are for wireless Home Internet and mobile customers. Fios is not impacted.

At Verizon, safety is paramount. As such, these upgrades require our tower crews to perform work during the day for optimal visibility.

Most customers will not experience any service interruptions, although as with any network upgrade there may be some temporary service interruptions in some areas. Please know that Verizon will use its best efforts to keep any interruptions to a minimum, if at all. We recommend customers activate Wi-Fi calling so that voice calls — as well as texts and data — will have access to that network. You can learn more about Wi-Fi calling and how to activate it here: https://www.verizon.com/support/wifi-calling-faqs/.

There are limited cases when we might need to reschedule the work due to things like weather limitations or crew availability.

Customers will be able to reach 911, as these calls will complete over any cellular network — regardless of whether or not that person is a customer. The industry agreement between carriers allows anyone to make a 911 call on any network accessible. Using WiFi calling is another way to ensure 911 calls will remain enabled. You can learn more about Wi-Fi calling and how to activate it here: https://www.verizon.com/support/wifi-calling-faqs/.

The number of customers will vary by each individual market, but it’s important to know that to the vast majority of customers, our work will be invisible.

If you need additional help, please visit verizon.com/support/contact-us/.

