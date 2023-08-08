Is your iPhone's battery dying faster after the latest iOS update? Here's why – Economic Times









Apple may launch its pocket-friendly iPhone SE 4 against Google Pixel 7a

Apple working on AirPods case that will feature an interactive built-in touch screen

When a 20-yr-old Bill Gates slammed personal computer hobbyists for using software without paying

Don’t miss out on ET Prime stories! Get your daily dose of business updates on WhatsApp. click here!

The recently unveiled import restrictions on laptops, tablets, all-in-one-personal computers, ultra-small factor computers and servers will also apply to shipments from countries and blocs with which India has free trade agreements (FTAs) such as Japan, South Korea and Asean.

ICICI Bank has termed a ₹1,730 crore loan that turned bad after the Videocon Group failed to repay it as a “business loss”, not a “wrongful loss” as made out by the Central Bureau of Investigation in its corruption case against the lender’s former chief, Chanda Kochhar.

This week, India lost its ninth cheetah translocated from Africa as part of an ambitious reintroduction project that started in September. YK Jhala was lead scientist of Project Cheetah from 2010 to February 2023. He talks to Prerna Katiyar on what could have been done to avoid the casualties and why the project is still poised for success.

ETPrime stories of the day

Lessons from the doused Wagner rebellion: why private armies can be a ticking bomb for governments

China plus one is India’s vaulting ambition. Will Taiwan chip in to help realise this fab dream?

Micro focus: What makes Lenskart’s Peyush Bansal a demanding boss?

POWERED BY

Carrier 1.5 Ton 3 Star AI Flexicool Inverter Split AC (Copper, Convertible 4-in-1 Cooling,High Density Filter, Auto Cleanser, 2023 Model,ESTER Exi – CAI18ER3R32F0,White)

37%

OFF

Samsung Galaxy M34 5G (Prism Silver, 8GB, 128GB Storage) | 120Hz sAMOLED Display | 50MP Triple No Shake Cam | 6000 mAh Battery | 16GB RAM with RAM Plus | Android 13 | Without Charger

19%

OFF

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Intel Core i3 11th Gen 14″ (35.56cm) FHD Thin & Light Laptop (8GB/512GB SSD/Windows 11/Office 2021/2Yr Warranty/3months Game Pass/Arctic Grey/1.41Kg), 82H701DNIN

41%

OFF

IFB 25 L Solo Microwave Oven (25PM2S, Silver)

8%

OFF

Philips Ac1215/20 Air Purifier, Long Hepa Filter Life Upto 17000 Hours, Removes 99.97% Airborne Pollutants, 4-Stage Filtration with True Hepa Filter(White)

28%

OFF

Aquaguard Marvel NXT Copper RO+UV+UF+Taste Adjuster(MTDS) 6.2L water purifier,suitable for borewell,tanker,municipal water(Black) from Eureka Forbes

45%

OFF

Armani Exchange Analog Black Dial Men’s Watch-AX1343

40%

OFF

Allen Solly Men’s Regular Fit Shirt (ASSFQSPF462075_Light Blue 40)

53%

OFF

Trending Now

Hot on Web

In Case you missed it

Top Calculators

Top Searched Companies

Private Companies

Most Searched IFSC Codes

Top Prime Articles

Top Story Listing

Top Definitions

Top Slideshow

Top Videos

Follow us on:

Find this comment offensive?

Choose your reason below and click on the Report button. This will alert our moderators to take action

Reason for reporting:

Your Reason has been Reported to the admin.

Log In/Connect with:

Will be displayed

Will not be displayed

Will be displayed

Stories you might be interested in

source







