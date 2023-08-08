Google Pixel 7a: New leak reveals Pixel Buds pre-order bonus for … – Notebookcheck.net

It seems that a major French retailer is already advertising the Pixel 7a in certain stores, a few days before Google releases the smartphone. To recap, the Pixel 7a is expected to launch for €509 in the Eurozone, €50 more than Google currently sells the Pixel 6a. Based on other leaks, there should be equivalent price rises in the UK and the US, where the handset should retail for £499 and US$499, respectively.
However, Fnac has revealed that Google will offer a pre-order bonus worth €99, making the Pixel 7a somewhat more palatable as a mid-range offering. As the image below shows, Fnac will include a complimentary pair of Pixel Buds A-Series earbuds with Pixel 7a pre-orders. While this could be a Google France-specific pre-order bonus, Google typically offers equivalent deals in other markets. With the company rumoured to offer a Pixel Watch with Pixel Fold pre-orders, we suspect it will push the Pixel 7a globally in a similar vein.
Additionally, Fnac outlines that Google’s pre-order period will last between May 10 and May 22. In other words, pre-orders will open on launch day, which coincides with Google’s I/O 2023 keynote. Moreover, it seems likely that Google will wait until at least the fourth week of May before dispatching pre-orders. Incidentally, PBKreviews has already published a teardown of the Pixel 7a, while someone else has shared a lengthy hands-on preview with Google’s forthcoming mid-range smartphone too.
Dealabs via @billbil_kun & @Katentu
