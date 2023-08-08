What's Coming to Netflix This Week: April 24th to 30th, 2023 – What's on Netflix











by Kasey Moore kasey__moore

Published on April 23rd, 2023, 2:30 pm EST

Pictured: Workin Moms, Sweet Tooth, The Light We Carry

Welcome to your final weekly preview of what’s headed to Netflix over the next seven days. Below, we’ll cover the preliminary list of everything new headed to the service between April 24th and April 30th.

Netflix hasn’t yet released its full release schedule for May 2023, but we’re continuously updating our preview of everything we know so far coming throughout the month here. We’re expecting Netflix’s list in the middle of the week.

As always, you can keep up with the daily new additions via our New on Netflix hub and our What to Watch on Netflix section recommendations.

Coming to Netflix: Tuesday

Following John Mulaney’s two prior stand-up specials released in 2015 and 2018, respectively, his variety special John Mulaney & The Sack Lunch Bunch, and appearances on various other specials and a leading role in Big Mouth, we’re now getting his third special arriving early in the week.

This new special was filmed at Boston’s Symphony Hall.



Coming to Netflix: Thursday

Gus is back with the return of the DC series adaptation of Sweet Tooth. Eight episodes make up the second season which was filmed in New Zealand throughout 2021.

Per Netflix, here’s the official synopsis for the next season:

“Gus and his fellow hybrids are held captive by the Last Men in order to find a cure for the Sick. To save his friends, Gus must find new strength as he uncovers the origins of The Great Crumble.”

For more on the second season of Sweet Tooth, check out our preview for the return of the show here.



Coming to Netflix: Wednesday

The Canadian comedy series Workin’ Moms ended a little earlier in the year on the Canadian network CBC and will now join Netflix around the world, including the US, in the middle of the week.

The seventh and final season of the show will explore the lasting friendships, ambitious careers, raising families, and growing up of our favorite Moms.



What will you be checking out on Netflix over the next week? Let us know in the comments down below.

