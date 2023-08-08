Crypto Price Today Live: Bitcoin near $17,000; Solana rises up to 17% – The Economic Times

Read Stock Insights by ET for a quick analysis
SAP has launched a new enterprise on the Metaverse with the aim of accelerating cloud adoption among Indian firms. The interactive and immersive ‘cloud on wheels’ platform will enable customers to experience the full range of SAP’s offerings and reimagine processes for improved business outcomes.
Byju’s and New York-based investor Davidson Kempner Capital have begun negotiations to settle their dispute over the breach of a loan covenant linked to the Indian edtech company’s test preparation subsidiary, Aakash Institute.
Laptops and tablets are flying off the shelves and ecommerce sites amid concerns about shortages and price increases following the government’s decision to restrict their free import.
Paytm founder and CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma has reduced the shareholding of Chinese financial services major Ant Financial in the Indian fintech firm through an intricately structured deal that bestows on him more control over the Noida-headquartered company.
