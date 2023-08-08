AT&T Helps Launch Uvalde Text-to-Give Campaign – AT&T Newsroom









Company launches Text-to-Donate campaign, contributes $50,000 to OneStar Foundation

Text Uvalde to 20222 to donate $10 from any mobile device, any wireless carrier, anywhere

To drive additional giving for the Uvalde community and to make it easy to contribute via your wireless bill, AT&T has teamed up with the Community Health Development, Inc., to launch a Text-to-Give campaign to provide financial support for mental health and grief support services for those affected by the tragedy in Uvalde.

AT&T and the AT&T Foundation also are contributing $50,000 to the OneStar Foundation to support the Robb School Memorial Fund, which will help the families and community impacted by the tragedy at Robb Elementary School.

Text Uvalde to 20222 to make a $10 donation that will go directly to Community Health Development, Inc., a South Texas-based community health center that annually delivers care to almost 11,000 individuals. Through a direct donation process using your smartphone, you can contribute $10 to support the Uvalde community, regardless of your wireless provider. The charge will automatically be added to the donor’s wireless bill.

Leslie Ward, president of AT&T Texas, said, "Our hearts and our actions are with the people of Uvalde. We encourage others locally and across the country to join AT&T in supporting the community and the victims’ families. The text-to-give program gives them an opportunity to do that, enabling anyone to make one or more $10 donation from their mobile device, regardless of wireless carrier.”

Chris Bugbee, President/CEO at OneStar Foundation, said, “OneStar Foundation joins our fellow Texans in grief and disbelief at the horrific loss at Robb Elementary School last week. We are heartbroken at the innocent lives lost and trauma endured. Our hearts are with the students, families, faculty, volunteers, and the whole Uvalde community who have been forever impacted.”

The Text-to-Give program is active for all mobile carriers nationally. Those who would like to donate more than $10 can repeat the process as many times as they wish until they reach the desired amount. The Uvalde Text-to-Give campaign provides an easy and quick way for those who want to help the Uvalde community heal, regardless of whether they live locally or elsewhere in the state or nation. All funds raised via the campaign will be given to the established recipient; AT&T will pay for all administrative costs.

A one-time donation of $10.00 will be added to your mobile phone bill or deducted from your prepaid balance. Donor must be age 18+ and all donations must be authorized by the account holder (e.g. parents). By texting YES, the user agrees to the terms and conditions. All charges are billed by and payable to your mobile service provider. Service is available on most carriers. Donations are collected for the benefit of the Community Health Development, Inc. by the Mobile Giving Foundation and subject to the terms found at https://mobilegiving.org/terms-and-conditions/. Message & Data Rates May Apply.

About OneStar

OneStar strengthens Texas communities by creating pathways for individuals and organizations to engage, connect and accelerate their impact. We advance service and volunteering as effective solutions to our state’s toughest social challenges. We are recognized as a statewide voice for the Texas nonprofit sector and a respected partner to foundations, state agencies and the business community. Born from state government in 1974, we carry out our mission with direction and guidance from the Office of the Texas Governor. Learn more at onestarfoundation.org.

*About AT&T

We help more than 100 million U.S. families, friends and neighbors connect in meaningful ways every day. From the first phone call 140+ years ago to our 5G wireless and multi-gig internet offerings today, we @ATT innovate to improve lives. For more information about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T), please visit us at about.att.com. Investors can learn more at investors.att.com.

