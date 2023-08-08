Deals: AirPods Pro 2 Return to Black Friday Price of $199.99 on … – MacRumors









Amazon this weekend has returned with its popular Black Friday price on Apple’s AirPods Pro 2, available for $199.99, down from $249.00. As of writing, only Amazon is offering this sale.

The further we get into December, the harder it will be to get AirPods (and all Apple products) in time for Christmas Day delivery. With this in mind, the AirPods Pro 2 today have a December 14-15 delivery date, so if you held off for Black Friday we recommend making your purchases soon.

Head to our full Deals Roundup to get caught up with all of the latest deals and discounts that we’ve been tracking over the past week.

