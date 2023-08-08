Apple to Obsolete All iPad Mini 3 Cellular and Wi-Fi Models in … – MacRumors









Apple will label Wi-Fi-only and cellular models of the third-generation iPad mini as obsolete products in a few weeks, according to a memo sent out earlier today obtained by MacRumors.



Currently, only a specific cellular variant of the ‌iPad mini‌ 3 is marked as obsolete, but this will soon change. The third-generation ‌iPad mini‌ kept the same design as its predecessor but included improved performance thanks to the A7 chip and a Touch ID home button.

Apple designates products as obsolete seven years after they were last on sale. All hardware service is discontinued for obsolete products, and service providers are not able to order parts for obsolete devices.

